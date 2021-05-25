Charleston area diners who just ate in restaurants for first time since COVID offer advice

It’s been more than a year since some South Carolina diners returned to restaurant dining rooms, which were briefly closed in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Yet many longtime restaurant goers refrained from rushing back to indoor tables, vowing to wait until it was safe for workers and guests to share enclosed spaces.

“Safety” is largely subjective, but popular opinion coalesced around a set of signposts pointing toward it. The first indicator that restaurants wouldn’t be off limits forever was the release of vaccines, followed by widespread vaccinations and confirmation that the vaccines were effective in the face of possible variants.

Many people did not anticipate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 16 advising fully vaccinated Americans that “you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic,” but the announcement cinched it for plenty of people: They were out of the pandemic woods — and quite possibly on their way to an indoor restaurant meal.

The Post and Courier earlier this month asked readers who waited until now to go back to restaurants to reveal what those first meals were like. Diners who called the hotline set up to record their impressions generally used the same descriptor: “Great.”

But they also had advice for those plotting their returns. Here are the leading suggestions, provided by three readers who shared their names and experiences:

Make reservations

Paul Bruskewitz: I had my birthday lunch at Fleet Landing; I made a reservation a few days before for 12:30.

My friends got there before me and asked for an outside seat, but we found it too breezy. So I asked for a change, and in 30 seconds, they had us at table 71: A nice round table to accommodate all six of us for a great lunch.

All our friends are my age, 70, and vaccinated, so no masks.

I had the tilefish sandwich. It was wonderful. I had a cocktail or two; no, no, just one cocktail because I was driving.

There were a lot of patrons in there, so I'm glad I made the reservation. We really enjoyed it.

Dine at off hours

Ann Harmon: I live in Lexington and we have gone to Cafe Strudel once a week for the past month. We sit outside under the patio with our dog and have a late breakfast. It's just delightful: They're being careful, and we feel safe and it's our go-to place right now.

Prepare to wait

Marilyn Kaple: We just last weekend had an interesting experience in Pittsburgh. It was a COVID-postponed reunion for my three brothers and me, and most of our evening meals were at downtown Pittsburgh restaurants.

We had trouble getting reservations at some of these restaurants. They were already booked full. When we got reservations, we were astounded at the number of people dining out.

What we saw was long waits for food to come from the kitchen. We took it in stride, but in every restaurant, a manager came to us and apologized for the shortage of staff. Every place, they raised the issue directly to us: They could not get enough staff back into their kitchens and dining rooms.

At the airport, it was the same thing: The place where we picked up a sandwich before boarding, the manager said she was working 70 hours a week because she could not get staff back to work at the airport.

From our standpoint, we were glad to be out. We felt safe. We enjoyed the places we went.