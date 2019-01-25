Two Charleston area Chinese food purveyors with plenty to celebrate are planning festive menus for the upcoming Chinese New Year.
Kwei Fei, which late last year moved into a permanent location on James Island, and Short Grain, which recently announced plans to open a restaurant in Park Circle, are both serving traditional good-luck dishes on Tuesday, Feb. 5.
At Kwei Fei, the menu will include daikon cakes; dumplings; suan la fen, a type of hot-and-sour noodles that’s typically sold by street vendors, and dry-fried green beans.
“Since it’s such a special day, we’ve decided to change things up by offering a family-style menu and accepting reservations,” owner Tina Schuttenberg says. The price is $40 per person; the e-mail address is info@kweifei.com.
Over at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., where Short Grain on Tuesdays has the run of the kitchen, Shuai and Corrie Wang are catering exclusively to walk-in customers. Their New Year’s menu, which will be available from 5-9 p.m., features dumplings, whole fish and rice cakes “instead of noodles,” Corrie Wang says, “for things to keep getting better and better every year.”
For more information on what Wang’s describing as “a big hurrah,” visit shortgrainfoodtruck.com.