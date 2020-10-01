Charleston area brewers cut Legare Farms ties after owner praises Kenosha shooting suspect

Legare Farms on Johns Island, which identifies itself as one of the oldest working farms in the country, runs a pumpkin patch, sells produce boxes by subscription and offers field trips for schoolchildren.

From the Charleston area beverage industry’s perspective, though, the farm’s most important activity is raising cattle, because it picks up spent grain from breweries and distilleries to feed them.

“It’s a huge thing I’d have to deal with,” said Arthur Lucas of Freehouse Brewery in North Charleston, which for seven years has contracted with local farmers, including Thomas Legare Jr., to haul away its main byproduct.

“We joke sometimes we wouldn’t be able to see the river if we had all that grain out back,” Lucas added.

But many beer and liquor makers along Legare’s route felt compelled to reevaluate their business relationship with the farm after Legare on Aug. 29 posted to Facebook, “Can we hire this young man from Wisconsin to be police chief in Charleston?”

Legare was apparently referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager charged with killing two people and injuring another with a semiautomatic rifle at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wis. Legare’s comment, which has since been deleted, sparked an immediate social media backlash.

“Every single Charleston based company or organization that posted a black square during the uprisings or used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter should publicly denounce Thomas Legare,” Mika Gadsden, founder of Charleston Activist Network, tweeted.

With people across the Charleston area expressing similar opinions, brewers and distillers at that point faced a choice.

They could immediately sever ties with Legare Farms in the name of social justice, potentially putting the environmental sustainability of their operations at risk, at least in the short term.

Or they could dismiss the Facebook post as irrelevant to their business. They could then maintain an arrangement allowing them to salvage thousands of pounds of organic material, which might otherwise be trashed.

In Legare’s view, it’s a contrived conundrum, based on the belief that he meant what he said. “Do you all not understand what sarcasm is?” he said in a phone interview. “It’s amazing to me that anyone thinks anything on social media is serious.”

A self-described community activist and sometime Republican candidate for local office, Legare declined to comment on whether the post had any bearing on his grain pickup program.

“I don’t know why politics is in our everyday life,” he said. “I don’t know why somebody cares what Thomas Legare says. I’m just a guy with a Facebook page.”

Still, several Charleston-area beverage producers ultimately decided to show solidarity with those criticizing Legare by discontinuing use of his services. Representatives of Frothy Beard Brewing Company, High Wire Distilling Co., Holy City Brewing confirmed their companies are no longer working with Legare; all have now found other outfits to recycle their spent grain.

(Two of the area’s oldest and best-known breweries, Coast Brewing Co. and Palmetto Brewing Company, report they haven’t relied on Legare in years.)

At Freehouse Brewery, Lucas took the other route.

During the summer, Freehouse generates upward of 12,000 pounds of spent grain weekly, so Lucas isn’t eager to tell any farmer to stop bringing his or her trailer by the brewery.

Those responsible for what emerges from a mash tun say it’s not easy to find someone willing to pick up spent grain for free. (Ideals aside, free is an important factor during a time of economic crisis for the food-and-beverage industry.)

“I read some horror stories when we were first starting about how some brewers have to dry their grain and then ship it out somewhere,” Lucas said.

Beyond technical considerations, he said, “You know, everybody’s a beer drinker. We don’t get political. I don’t know what Mr. Legare’s politics are, and I don’t take polls of people who drink our beer.”

Lucas continued, “The only experience I have with Legare Farms is every time they say they’re going to pick up grain, they pick it up.”

That’s important to Lucas because he’s devoted to organic principles. He doesn’t buy grain treated with chemical agents; he doesn’t add any artificial ingredients to his beer and he likes the idea of local livestock munching on rye and barley that he’s already used.

For Lucas, the current setup is “a win-win.” He doesn’t know if it’s ever happened, but he likes to imagine diners at a Charleston restaurant, sipping on Freehouse beer and eating the chops of a pig reared on the grains used to make it.

And as Lucas pictures it, they’re probably not talking politics.