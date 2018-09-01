Bar Normandy, the ambitious restaurant-within-a-bakery which earned accolades from Bon Appetit and the James Beard Foundation, is shutting down on Saturday.
According to chef-owner Alex Lira, the owner of the building at 19 Broad Street evicted the nightly pop-up because of plumbing issues. Normandy Farms Bakery will continue to operate at the address.
"We don’t intentionally throw grease down the sink," Lira says. "But if you’re rinsing our a ramekin with aioli in it, that creates grease."
Pressure on the historic building’s infrastructure was also created by the lack of a hood system, he says.
With the support of Normandy Farms’ owner Mike Ray, Lira two years ago created Bar Normandy as an independent, afterhours small plate destination. Soon after opening, it was named one of the country’s Best New Restaurants by Bon Appetit, and Lira Was longlisted for a James Beard Foundation award for Outstanding Chef Southeast.
Lira says Bar Normandy plans to finish strong with a week of specials designed to clear out the pantry.
"We're going to rage all week," Lira says. "Fill our seats."
Altbough he declined to reveal what he’s planning to do next, saying only, "I have some very, very exciting plans," Lira is clear on what the near future holds.
"Next Saturday will be a party," he vows.