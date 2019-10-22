It’s automatically eyebrow-raising when an upscale golf development hosts a culinary extravaganza themed around the foodways of the African American community it displaced.

But participants in the inaugural Vibes & Tides program on Daufuskie Island, which culminated with a dinner featuring half a dozen well-known black chefs, say the $799 event series could play a pivotal role in the preservation of Gullah-Geechee cooking.

“Someone might look at it as example of cultural appropriation because Haig Point is this mega exclusive crazy resort, but they hosted an event with chefs of the region,” says Hilton Head native Clayton Rollison, a white chef who admits he didn’t think much about the origin of Gullah-Geechee dishes before befriending fellow chef BJ Dennis at the 2015 Hilton Head Seafood Festival.

He continued, “It’s education. This is how you show that this culture is still here.”

Dennis, who was instrumental in recruiting Alexander Smalls, Matthew Raiford, Roosevelt Brownlee, Mashama Bailey and Sallie Ann Robinson to cook alongside him at the Saturday night dinner, is increasingly persuaded that the Hilton Head Island area is primed to embrace its Gullah identity in ways that the Charleston area has resisted. He posits that Charleston is so caught up in its own food-and-beverage scene that it has surrendered its role as nexus of traditional Lowcountry cuisine.

“I keep coming down this way and I think you’re trying to keep me coming down this way,” Dennis told Vibes & Tides diners after they’d feasted on wine-paired courses including red rice and deviled crab-stuffed flounder prepared by Brownlee, who once worked in a Haig Point kitchen.

Brownlee was one of a number of Gullah-Geechee makers featured in a profile of Dennis published in August by Bon Appetit.

“To understand what it means to be Gullah … we must leave Charleston altogether, go to Edisto and St. Helena in South Carolina, and St. Simons Island, Savannah, and Brunswick in Georgia,” author Hilary Cadigan wrote before delving into descriptions of pepper jelly and collard greens.

“The Gullah theme just fit so perfectly with Daufuskie Island,” Haig Point marketing director Adam Martin says of the property’s decision to showcase African American chefs at The Haig Point Foundation’s first major culinary event, adding, “Beaufort and Hilton Head have done a really great job of acknowledging there’s a serious issue. If we don’t help the Gullah culture, it could disappear.”

For Haig Point, that typically means fundraising for cemetery maintenance and scholarships, but also encompasses putting red peas, peanuts and pineapple bread pudding on ticket buyers’ plates. While the Saturday night event had a few delicate moments — “I want to know the dirty Geechee words!,” a guest yelled when Brownlee took the mic to talk about his dish — Rollison maintains the menu helped to advance necessary conversations.

“This is a really scary thing for a white guy to say, but when you talk about Gullah-Geechee food, you have to get comfortable telling the story about slavery,” he says. “You have to look it in the eye and say, ‘Yes, I didn’t personally own slaves, and yes, it was a long time ago,’ but it is still the story.”

For Rollison, it’s hard to imagine Haig Point a decade ago acknowledging that story. But he feels the property pointed toward it by inviting Bailey, the latest winner of the James Beard Foundation award for Best Chef Southeast, to cook side-by-side with Robinson, a cookbook author and lifelong Daufuskie Islander.

“Being on Daufuskie with that lineup, I think we’ll look back on it as historically important,” he says.