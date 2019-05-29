A decade after opening on Spring Street, WildFlour Pastry is closing its downtown location.
In a farewell letter provided to The Post and Courier, owner Lauren Mitterer said the shop will close in mid-July. WildFlour's bakery in West Ashley will continue to operate as usual.
“If there is one thing I have learned in this endeavor, it’s that there is a life cycle to everything, especially in business,” Mitterer wrote. “It’s time to say goodbye to our little downtown gem and let it grow another butterfly.”
According to Mitterer, she will now shift focus to “the continued growth of the company” and her young daughter, Keira.
WildFlour, renowned for its sticky buns and the lines they inspired, was one of the first Charleston sweets producers to earn national acclaim during the current culinary renaissance. Mitterer was twice long-listed for a James Beard Foundation award while at its helm. WildFlour was also instrumental in drawing tourists to Cannonborough-Elliotborough years before the neighborhood was dominated by short-term rentals.
Mitterer specifically cited the neighborhood’s longstanding support in her letter.
“For that I am eternally indebted,” she wrote.
The 700-square-foot space which has housed WildFlour since 2009 is now available for rent.