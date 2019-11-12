John Sherk doesn’t judge his neighbors too harshly when they doubt rice plants can thrive in the chilly Midwest. After all, until about 30 years ago, he thought the same thing.

In the intervening years, though, the seedman has become a champion for growing rice far north of the U.S. regions typically associated with the crop, such as South Carolina. He’s successfully grown strains sourced from Mongolia, the Czech Republic and Russia.

“Rice is easy peasy, man,” Sherk last week told a group of about three dozen rice enthusiasts gathered at Middleton Place for the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation’s fall meeting. The foundation, affiliated with Columbia grain producer Anson Mills, is dedicated to recovering, restoring and sustaining heirloom grains and the cultures reliant on them.

To that end, the talks at Friday’s meeting focused on where rice is going and where it has been.

Rye expert takes Seashore for a spin Even without visiting Charleston, baker Stanley Ginsberg fell hard for its culinary charms.

Erika Styger of Cornell University specifically addressed rice grown along South America’s upper Suriname River, cultivated initially by West Africans who in the 1700s escaped slavery. Agricultural practices of the Saamaka Maroons are of particular interest to scholars because backtracking the path traveled by their seeds could yield valuable clues about rice genetics.

Yet Styger said she emerged from her study of 17 Suriname rice fields, some of them planted with what her informants described as “too many (varieties) to count,” with a dwindling interest in the rice’s origins.

“It’s almost not that important to me any more if it’s African rice or it’s not African rice,” Styger said. “It’s Saamakan rice, and it’s threatened.”

In order to stave off the threats posed to Saamakan rice diversity by massive environmental and economic changes, Styger suggested the foundation could support the creation of farmer seed banks and rice festivals.

Foundation chair David Shields after Styger’s talk said his interest in establishing Saamakan rice’s antecedents hasn’t wavered.

“I’m actually interested if it’s African,” he said. But Shields allowed that the future of rice is sure to include contemporary crosses as well as pure cultivars from the past. “The new must be there, and it looks like the old must be there, too.”

Shields described diaspora farming as a disruption, which doesn’t daunt Sherk. He’s continuing to conduct trials in his Indiana fields, albeit not always successfully: He’s determined Carolina Gold will never flourish at higher latitudes, for instance. A Canadian farmer who tried growing rice sourced from Sherk reported back that “it all frosted; it all froze and it all died.”

Biscuit by biscuit If you give a man a fish, he’ll eat today. But if you give him 30 wheat seeds, he’ll have to wait three years for a single loaf of bread.

Still, Sherk is optimistic about expanding rice’s range. He’s planning to experiment next with rice from Hungary, Poland and Sweden.

“My mission is to find these varieties and make them available,” he said.

Although rice dominated the meeting’s agenda, the foundation remains involved in reviving other grains: Shields reported on an attempt to return Mammoth White rye to circulation, and told the audience that a South Carolina farmer’s heirloom peanut prospects have improved since he started co-cropping the olden variety with hemp.