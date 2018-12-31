The Spring Street venue recently vacated by Crooked Crown, King of Pops’ foray into the adult beverage business, won’t stay dry for long.
Los Angeles transplants Timur Dmitriyev and Michael Whiteley plan to open Dalila’s at 21 Spring St. within the next few weeks. According to Dmitriyev, the bar will function as a “Caribbean-inspired cocktail lounge.”
“We aren’t attempting to recreate a scene from the Caribbean,” Whiteley is quoted as saying in a press release, perhaps in an attempt to distinguish the forthcoming bar from fellow downtown resident Cane Rhum Bar, which pays explicit homage to the islands through its drinks, food and décor.
Whiteley continues that the pair will “create our own vibe, inspired by the flavors we enjoy most.”
Food at Dalila’s will be supplied by Tomas and Lynda Prado, Miamians who last operated the Spanglish counter at Workshop. The release describes their menu as “concise,” and promises a return of the Prados’ take on the iconic Cubano sandwich. As for drinks, Dmitriyev and Whiteley are looking to serve “Caribbean classics,” as well as sazeracs and white Russians, over “handcrafted ice.”
For more information on Dalilia’s, visit its Instagram account, dalilas_on_spring.