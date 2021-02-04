'Captain Don' Leifeld, exacting seafood seller who became a West Ashley icon, dies at 80

Donald “Captain Don” Leifeld Sr., a hard-working accountant from Minnesota who got so good at trapping crabs that he opened one of West Ashley’s first seafood markets to sell them, died Jan. 31. He was 80.

Leifeld was best known in the Charleston area as the owner of Captain Don’s Seafood, now approaching its silver anniversary on Savannah Highway.

Over the course of his career he also opened Ashley Liquors, along with a North Charleston location of his eponymous seafood store and CD’s Hot Fish Shop, a popular source of red rice and green beans.

When Leifeld closed the latter two businesses, he held on to the properties. He was a daily visitor to CD’s successor, D.D. Peckers’ Wing Shack. His routine was to arrive at 4 p.m. and find a seat on the deck.

“No matter how cold or how wet it was, he was sitting on the deck,” recalled Bill Sturgeon, one of several friends who would meet up with Leifeld at the restaurant to chat and play pub games. “And if that’s where Captain was sitting, that’s where we sat.”

According to Sturgeon, the toughness and discipline that led to Leifeld tossing rings at a wall hook in the rain also endeared him to West Ashley residents who caught a glimpse of their grandfathers in his stony personality.

“If you looked up ‘stubborn,’ his picture would be next to the word,” Sturgeon said. “He was a little bit mean, he was a little bit tough, but you also knew he cared about you.”

John Strickland, a friend of Leifeld’s eldest son, was a teenager when he took a job at Captain Don’s. He had a similar impression of his influential boss.

“He was a very hard man to work for,” Strickland said. “A very hard man. He worked morning to night and that’s what he expected from his family — and he treated me like family. I credit him with that. I could have bounced around, maybe got into drugs, but he kept me working so hard that I never had the time.”

Leifeld was tough on Strickland every day, belittling his work and striking him from the schedule if he overheard his hushed gripes about long hours. But Strickland remembers a day when he was especially mean. After they closed the store that day, Leifeld gave him a raise.

“He was really a great man,” Strickland said. “I think he’s a Charleston legend.”

The Charleston legend was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Winona, Minn., where his family ran a grocery store. Leifeld went back and forth between military service and higher education, ultimately earning an accounting degree from St. Mary’s College in his hometown.

He and his wife, Judy Leifeld, a North Carolinian who he met while stationed at Fort Bragg, relocated to Charlotte for his work. But his company laid off its newest employees shortly thereafter so he then joined Coburg Dairy as an accountant.

“They did another reduction and he got last-in, first-outed there, too,” Leifeld’s son Ronnie Leifeld said.

At the time, Judy Leifeld was waitressing at The Little Nashville Club where one of her customers was the owner of Starvin Marvin Fish Market in North Charleston. He hired Don Leifeld to tend an attached bar, which gave Leifeld a close-up view of the market’s struggles to meet its crab demand.

“My dad was very ambitious and probably felt like he was wasting his day” when his shift didn’t begin until late afternoon, Ronnie Leifeld said. “He started running crab traps for extra money here in West Ashley, and then he was catching more than Marvin could sell.”

Ronnnie Leifeld helped his father renovate a former gas station on Savannah Highway, installing plumbing and setting up display cases. Captain Don’s Seafood opened in 1977.

Live crabs were Leifeld’s calling card but within a few years, he wondered if he could enhance his profits by shrimping. He bought an Oil Screw boat named Captain Stanley, which he rechristened the Capt. Don & Judy II. (The “II” remains a mystery to Ronnie Leifeld: “There wasn’t a Judy I,” he said.)

To maximize his investment, Leifeld took the boat into deep waters on off-season weekends, catching snapper and grouper to stock his market.

“He took care of his customers,” Ronnie Leifeld said. “Everybody knew Captain Don. I wasn’t even Ronnie; I was Captain Don’s son.”

Because Leifeld would quietly look out for people and loudly pronounce his opinions of them, Strickland said even one-time strangers felt like they could claim that title, too. One of Strickland’s proudest moments came after years of working 60-hour weeks for Leifeld when he presented him with his just-made high school graduation portrait. Leifeld hung it on the market wall alongside pictures of his three children.

It remained there even after Leifeld started at another company, imparting the lessons he’d learned about common sense and careful business from Captain Don.

In addition to his son Ronnie, Leifeld’s immediate survivors are his wife June Tyler Leifeld; his son Donald Leifeld; daughter, Lynette Mitchum and stepson Charley Pugh. A memorial service has not yet been scheduled.