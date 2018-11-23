The company behind Cannon Green has again delayed the launch of a restaurant taking its place on Spring Street.
When Easton Porter Group in August shut down its restaurant, following a pair of lackluster reviews from Charleston City Paper and The Post and Courier, it announced that its successor would debut by October. The date was later adjusted to December, but spokeswoman Jamie Gnazzo now says details about the company’s plans won’t be revealed until early 2019.
Easton Porter, which also operates Zero George and several properties in Virginia, remains committed to opening a restaurant, she adds. Cannon Green has continued to host private events since its closure.
First opened in 2014, Cannon Green was under the kitchen leadership of Indigo Road alum Michael Perez when it shut down. The restaurant’s Facebook page describes its “urban-eclectic ambiance” as “a space that both takes you back in time and fully into Charleston’s posh present moment.”