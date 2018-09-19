Paul Cheney sits on the floor in the apartment above his deli on Huger Street and quacks like Donald Duck, trying to get the attention of Jake, a pitbull. The dog was brought in by a neighbor and regular customer to have his professional photograph taken for $35. This is just one of many sessions that Cheney has offered in the past couple months in an effort to make enough money to pay expenses that the deli was unable to cover during a slow spring and summer.
“It’s a little humbling and embarrassing to be honest,” says Cheney, as he greets Adam Gainer, a regular who manages Melfi's down the street and owns Finn, Cheney's next dog client. Gainer gamely tries to wrangle Finn into a seated position for his portrait, but he's not cooperating and all the treats to coax him to obey are quickly gone.
Cheney and Marguerite Chalmers opened North Central Deli in 2014, serving up the sort of deli fare you’d find up north, from bagels and pork rolls to Chicago dogs and roast beef sandwiches. Cheney contributes the deli’s recent troubles to a host of factors.
“There were so many slow days in May and June. Lots of rain, so we had low volume,” he says. “July and August are notoriously slow like January and February for restaurants.” Add in a week of lost income due to the Hurricane Florence and it's a perfect storm of complications for a small business owner.
Yesterday on Instagram, Cheney posted yet another opportunity for neighbors and friends to schedule a pet portrait. This time, though, he cut the price by $10 and added a more direct plea for help: "We are in a very bad pinch. We had to pay a lot of back taxes due to a couple slow months and then the hurricane was the straw that just broke our back. We are unable to operate as of now unless we make some revenue.”
View this post on Instagram
JUST ADDED THURS 9.20.18 3p-7p! Thank you for all the kind messsages... Dear Fans & Friends of the Deli, We are in a very bad pinch. We had to pay a lot of back taxes due to a couple slow months and then the hurricane was the straw that just broke our back. We are unable to operate as of now unless we make some revenue. If you are anyone you know needs a dog portrait... now is the possibly the last time to help our happy little deli. We have reduced the price to $35. Plenty of openings for Tuesday, Wednesday and we just added Thursday. If enough people sign up we will open up Thursday for portraits as well. 100% of proceeds go directly to the deli. Your help and support are appreciated as always. Just click the link in our Instagram profile or on the homepage www.CharlestonDeli.com PLEASE TAG ANY DOG LOVERS YOU KNOW. WE WILL OPEN IF WE HAVE ENOUGH SUPPORT. With much love & respect, The MGMT DELI DOG PORTRAIT SESSIONS TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 18 WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 19 THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 20 3p-7p $35/DOG APPOINTMENT ONLY BOOK ONLINE ONLY via CHARLESTONDELI.com YOUR SUPPORT IS GREATLY APPRECIATED! PLEASE TAG A DOG LOVER What is it? Simply put you get your dog professionally shot! Your dog gets about 10-12 minutes in front of the camera and then we will send you a link to the unedited, low res proofs. You will then pick your desired image to be edited! Our in-house deli media creative team will then edit the image and re-upload to a new folder. You then simply download that high resolution file and do with it as you wish! Print ready, professionally shot & edited and digitally delivered.. 100% of Proceeds go to North Central Deli. We had a slightly slow June and July and this slightly odd, but light-hearted effort is intended to help us generate a little revenue to pay some bills and hire a couple new staff. It is in the same spirit as a Kickstarter Campaign...but with dogs... A Dogstarter Campaign... yep. Your support is GREATLY APPRECIATED! BOOK ONLINE ONLY via CHARLESTONDELI.com Between now and Wednesday you may click the link in our Instagram bio as well to go directly to the booking app!
He joked that instead of a Kickstarter it was a Dogstarter campaign, a way to turn to his community for help without taking a handout. For many regulars, it’s a good deal and an easy opportunity to support a favorite spot.
Cheney is a professional photographer who shoots for restaurants and events around town. For the dog portraits, he's set up a small portrait studio with soft lighting and a gray backdrop. The dogs, however, aren’t too keen on posing. Jake and Finn both seem a bit stressed at all the attention and confused as to what is expected of them.
Cheney, for his part, takes it in stride. He’s just grateful that his customers and neighbors are willing to take him up on the deal.
“I’ve had an outpouring of support since I posted that,” he says. “Lots of phone calls and emails from people in similar boats.”
He feels that he’s in the same predicament as Spero, a small owner-operated restaurant that closed over the summer. “When I read what happened to them, it felt like it mirrored what’s happening to us.”
Cheney isn’t willing to give up quite yet. He says he started working on the deli four years ago, spending money renovating a different location before settling on the small bodega space on Huger Street. “That’s why I’m hanging on a bit,” he says. As the guy behind the A Taco Lips Now website, which offers a directory of multicultural restaurants in Charleston, he loves the small spots in town like Torres Superette and Dave's Seafood, where you can drop in for quality fare and cut-rate prices.
Maybe, he says, if he hangs on long enough, the deli will still be here when the apartments at the end of Huger fill up with a thousand residents, some of whom will inevitably make their way down to him and become new customers.
His dog portrait campaign might help him make it there. Already, he says he’s taken pictures of about 80 to 100 dogs in the five days of shooting and this week’s sessions are booking up fast.