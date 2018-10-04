Charleston-based Callie’s Biscuits on Wednesday voluntarily recalled two products made with ham from Johnson County Hams, which warned that nearly 90,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat ham could be contaminated with the deadly bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.
The company is advising customers to immediately throw away or return the affected frozen biscuits.
Owner Carrie Morey isn’t quite sure how many pounds of ham she used to make Callie’s Country Ham Biscuits and Callie’s Cocktail Ham Biscuits, but she knows that they are recalling a significant amount of biscuits.
The ham biscuits are not the company’s number one biscuit, but it’s been the biggest seller of the fourth quarter, she says.
The recall covers Callie’s ham biscuit products made between April 3, 2017, and Oct. 3, 2018. “Most people have eaten their biscuits,” she points out.
But she says the fact that they heat the ham before putting it on the biscuits makes for a safer end product. According to the Centers for Disease Control, listeria can be killed by heating to 165 degrees.
“We feel confident we have done everything we can to make sure there’s no potential harm,” she says. “But we still have to do this, and what if (someone did get sick)? We’re at an over-protection stage at this point, it’s not worth it not to be."
At the bakery in North Charleston, Morey says they are tossing their entire ham inventory, and won’t begin producing ham biscuits again until the kitchen is sanitized.
The silver lining, she says, is being able to return to their original ham purveyor Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, which suffered a fire in 2016 and caused Callie’s Biscuits to secure Johnston County Hams as a replacement.
“I called them yesterday and they said this is what we have to sell you,” she says, so she put in a big order and says they will be able to supply enough for them to switch permanently.
"When I started this company 15 years ago, it never occurred to me the potential liability,” she says. “You don’t think about that as an entrepreneur, you’re just so dreamy. I’m grateful I have people who are helping me get through this. It’s scary how this can affect other people’s lives."
For more information on the recall, contact recall@calliesbiscuits.com