After making thousands of thin and crispy pies, Jonathan Kaldas welcomed the challenge to go deeper with pizza.
“Having one style of pizza is cool and dandy,” Kaldas, executive chef at Uptown Social, said. “Having another style makes it more interesting. If you don’t try different things, it’s not only boring for the guests, it’s boring for the kitchen.”
Uptown Social’s cure for avoiding boredom? Buttercrust pan pizza.
The King Street restaurant in June will begin serving a limited number of thick-crust pizzas on a monthly basis. Specifically, it plans to have 30 pan pizzas available on the last Tuesday of each month.
Why that amount? Because, as owner Keith Benjamin said, they only bought 30 pans. Each pan cost $30.
“The reason people don’t want to do this style is it’s an investment,” Benjamin said. “It’s an expensive process.”
That doesn’t just include the price of the pans. More labor and time is involved in the recipe, passed along from Anthony Falco, the international pizza consultant previously of the legendary Brooklyn pizzeria Roberta’s.
“Our normal proofing process is 3 hours,” Kaldas said. “We have to proof the dough for these between 11 and 13 hours.”
Earlier this month, Kaldas began testing the recipe ahead of Falco’s Charleston visit to co-host two pop-ups introducing the pan pizzas to Uptown Social.
“I was taking a pizza out of the oven literally as (Falco) walked into the kitchen,” Kaldas said. “And he goes, ‘Yep, you nailed it.’”
Uptown Social previously hired Falco ahead of the restaurant’s April 2018 opening to develop its signature thin-crust bar pies.
When asked what’s different about the pan pizzas, Falco said, “Everything.”
“The dough is really different and delicate, and yet it has to be strong enough to support toppings,” he said.
As Falco told the New York Times last year, his recipe is inspired by both his great-grandmother’s Sicilian pies and personal pan pizzas from Pizza Hut.
"Both are special to me, in different ways," Falco said during one of the pop-ups. "And they're both really tasty."
Buttercrust pan pizza involves a lot of butter; a thick, soft crust; a crispy base and, as Benjamin calls it, a “flavorbomb” tomato sauce that is slightly sweet.
Something else that stands out, Benjamin says, is size. While he says it’s reasonable for one hungry person to finish a thin-and-crispy, that’s not the case for a pan pizza.
“You would be crazy to try to eat one of these yourself,” he said.
The price follows suit. Pan pizzas at Uptown Social range from $26 to $32, compared to $12-$19 for a bar pie.
Kaldas, who grew up in Summerville, can relate to the nostalgia that inspired Falco’s recipe.
“My parents immigrated here from Egypt and they looked to Domino’s and Pizza Hut to feed me,” he said. “They didn’t have time to cook that much.”
Uptown Social, 587 King St., will next serve buttercrust pan pizzas on Tuesday, June 25. Reservations can be made by calling 843-793-1837.