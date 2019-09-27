Butcher & Bee has already booked every table for its Rosh Hashanah dinner on Monday, but the downtown Charleston restaurant is now planning to offer the same holiday menu on Sunday night.
“It won’t be a restaurant full of people celebrating, but it’s a way to be hospitable to anyone who can’t join on Monday for space reasons,” owner Michael Shemtov says.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins on Sunday at sundown.
This is the second year that Butcher & Bee has marked the High Holiday with a dedicated menu. But Shemtov says it’s the first year that reservations were snapped up: In 2018 (or 5778, if you go by the Hebrew calendar), the 35 seats set aside for the event weren’t all claimed until the day of the dinner.
“I think the network effect started to take hold, where people are working the phones, asking, ‘What are you doing for the holiday?’” he says. “Once they heard one or two friends are coming here, it started to build on its own.”
The numbers were also helped this time around by encouraging families to reserve patio tables, an idea suggested by a group of diners with young children.
Regardless of where and when Rosh Hashanah celebrants are seated, their meals will include chicken liver mousse, brisket, roast carrots and a chocolate dessert (as well as a take-home portion of honey cake.) Butcher & Bee will also serve traditional foods which symbolize hopes for a sweet year ahead, including pomegranates and apples with honey.
Another iconic Rosh Hashanah food, associated with the prayer that “we be heads, not tails” in the coming year may also make an appearance.
“We’re working on something with fish heads for the more adventurous guests, though last year we didn’t have any takers,” Shemtov says.
For more information about the $35 family-style meal, visit butcherandbee.com.