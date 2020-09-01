Butcher & Bee in downtown Charleston looking back to its past as it makes plans for future

This story is part of a weekly series chronicling downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. To read more about the series, click here.

It’s relatively easy to peg the start of pandemic life to a specific date, since for most people it came with a government order to stay home. Identifying the last moment that everything felt normal, though, is complicated by the dark cloud of unsubstantiated theories and generalized apprehension that settled over the U.S. sometime in March.

Yet members of the Charleston food-and-beverage industry have no problem pinpointing the finale of Before Times.

On the night of Sunday, March 8, Butcher & Bee hosted a wrap party for the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. Even in their event-induced exhaustion, hospitality professionals reflexively queued up for oysters shucked by former McCrady’s chef Jeremiah Langhorne, now of The Dabney, and struck celebratory poses in a photo booth. The ambiance was gleeful and goofy and utterly familiar to a community fluent in dining out.

By Wednesday, the day on which the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, the mood had shifted.

“(Charleston Wine + Food Festival executive director) Gillian (Zettler) came by to drop off our money and it was very solemn, like, ‘I don’t know how long this will last,'” Butcher & Bee chief of staff Tara Pate says. “It was so fast.”

Within days, Butcher & Bee had researched every food delivery service, adopted a sanitation regime that involved scrubbing tables twice each hour and reduced its menu to mostly burgers and salads.

“We’re happy to accommodate precautionary requests,” the restaurant promised its Instagram followers in a cheerful post. “Want to decline a menu and hear about it? Want to verbal a credit card number to us?”

Fewer than 48 hours later, Butcher & Bee shut down in compliance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s Mar. 17 order closing restaurant dining rooms across the state.

“Initially we thought it was a welcome break after Wine + Food,” executive chef Rick Ohlemacher says. “And then it never got back to normal.”

Now Butcher & Bee is striving to get back to normal, meaning it hopes to recapture the sense of fun, safety and optimism that prevailed at the festival afterparty. But in order to do so, it’s making significant changes to its operation, starting with what it serves and how.

“What kept me motivated was the chance to rebuild,” says general manager Drisa Lamb, who’s largely responsible for re-imagining the restaurant.

To put it another way: The nine-year-old restaurant, the flagship of a company which prior to the pandemic had grown to encompass six outlets in Charleston and Nashville, is about to find out if it can regain its financial footing and revolutionize hospitality at the same time.

Lamb joined the Butcher & Bee team in 2017. When she scheduled her job interview, she envisioned it in the boxy room at the back of an upper King Street parking lot that housed the restaurant for its first five years.

She and her husband had patronized the original Butcher & Bee when visiting from San Francisco and loved it. They were charmed by the vestigial Gen-X quirkiness of the BYOB sandwich shop, which played hip hop music and put candied pecans in its grilled cheese.

But when the Bee packed up and moved to its swanky sit-down dining room on Morrison Drive, its commitment to quality ingredients, healthy workplace culture and an ethos of sustainability made the trip. Its funkiness did not.

So when Butcher & Bee inched back toward on-premise service, opening its patio for takeout customers on May 9, it didn’t try to replicate the pre-pandemic experience of crowding into a corner booth for a four-course meal and mezcal cocktails. In part, that was because there’s only so much elegance you can force into a to-go box.

“Two weeks into being back, I was like, 'this is not fun,'” Ohlemacher says. “When the DoorDash guy gets it, it’s going to look like it went through the dryer.”

Other new realities also stood in the way of the restaurant pinning its reputation on refinement. Ohlemacher was wary about lowering his mask in the kitchen, so he couldn’t taste sauces and seasoning as incessantly as he did when bare faces were standard. He’d get giddy when an on-site guest complimented the flavor of a dish, because he hadn’t yet acquired the muscle memory for applying black pepper and harissa.

Still, even as the restaurant started accepting table reservations and then later allowed patrons indoors, its lodestar was the original Bee.

“I’m really excited about that because I never went to the old Bee,” Ohlemacher says. “My cook Daniel has been with the company seven years. He’s a quiet, shy guy, but I’ve been asking him about it, so we can do Old Bee 2.0.”

On Aug. 19, Butcher & Bee reverted to counter service. The format change might not be immediately apparent to guests, because orders are now being taken at a temporary outdoor table which has anchored operations since reopening, but Pate is confident that fans of the King Street iteration will be “jazzed” about it.

How everyone else responds remains to be seen.

To be continued.