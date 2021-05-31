Burbage Meats is now open in West Ashley

Three years after shutting down its slaughterhouse in Ravenel, Burbage Meats is back in business in West Ashley.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Burbage Meats won’t offer processing services to the public. But the Burbage family members responsible for the operation say the market will still butcher according to their grandfather’s specifications.

“The recipes we use are from when they first started,” Felecia Hodges said of the late William Burbage Jr.’s sausages and country pudding, which he initially made in his home kitchen and peddled door-to-door.

Hodges’ sister, Melissa Burbage, will work behind a window so Burbage Meats patrons can see how the sausage gets made.

“Her skill set doesn’t really exist anymore,” Hodges continued. “She knows everything from beginning to end. She’s one-of-a-kind.”

According to Hodges, their late father, Marion Burbage, had talked about remaking his processing facility as a retail shop. But their address put a damper on customer traffic, with many of the store’s supporters only making the trip to Ravenel on weekends.

“We needed to get closer to our people,” Hodges said.

(D.C. Burbage Retail Meats, located in Goose Creek, is run by a different branch of the Burbage family with no overlap in ownership.)

After Marion Burbage died in 2017, Hodges said it immediately became clear he was the linchpin of their enterprise. It took years following the Ravenel location’s closure in 2018 to sort out his estate and find an affordable venue for the market’s replacement.

In addition to standard and exotic meats, Burbage Meats will sell locally made goods such as goat cheese and Lillie’s of Charleston hot sauce.

“We really want to support our community, not just by being here, but also by supporting our suppliers,” Hodges said.

Burbage Meats’ immediate community includes Grey Ghost Bakery, situated right across the street. Hodges has joked the production hub is now just short a candlestick maker.

Located at 1033 Wappoo Road, Suite A, Burbage Meats is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-789-4400 or visit facebook.com/burbagemeats.