A “Southern diet” is at least partially to blame for the high rate of hypertension among black men, according to a study published this month by the Journal of the American Medical Association. Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham say steady consumption of “fried foods, organ meats, processed meats, egg and egg dishes, added fats, high-fat dairy foods, sugar-sweetened beverages and bread” explains why black men are more likely than white men to develop high blood pressure.
But the study’s findings were immediately disputed by champions of African-American cuisine, who pointed out that the narrow definition of Southern food maligns their culinary heritage.
“Don’t believe it,” food historian Toni Tipton-Martin tweeted in response to coverage of the story, which named soul food as a culprit in black men’s premature deaths. “It’s the fast, packaged and processed food that’s killing our people.”
Yet the claim that a weakness for chitterlings is more damaging than lack of access to quality health care or the stresses stemming from racism is often repeated, said University of Maryland-College Park professor Psyche Williams-Forson. According to Williams-Forson, the new study echoes a longstanding belief in popular culture.
“It’s a narrative of an unruly black body,” said Williams-Forson, who’s scheduled to speak on Lowcountry Foodways at the College of Charleston later this month. “It’s a narrative of disease. It’s such a problematic narrative that we have got to stop having it.”
Williams-Forson has lately delved into the phenomenon of food shaming and food policing, which assigns a moral value to the origin, preparation and aromas of foods associated with particular communities. Since she published her last book about a decade ago, Williams-Forson has noticed “a radical shift in our food discourse.”
“There’s a lot more finger-pointing,” she continues.
In her College of Charleston talk and forthcoming book, Williams-Forson will take up the misinformation surrounding African-American food traditions and contemporary practices. She believes a failure to appreciate the complicated history of African-American food leads directly to situations in “one’s intention to be helpful has impact of being opposite.”
As an example, she cites social reformers’ eagerness to plant gardens in so-called “food deserts.”
“They have never asked the people if that’s what they want; they have not looked at how communities sustain themselves,” Williams-Forson said. “(They) end up shaming up more than celebrating, and end up giving advice that does not fit. It doesn’t sustain people’s vitality, their taste or their sense of smell.”
Once on a trip to North Carolina, Williams-Forson toured a farmers market set up on the edge of an African-American neighborhood. Williams-Forson’s host, one of the market’s organizers, excitedly told her about a grant her group had received to create the satellite location.
“My very first statement was, ‘It sounds like the grant was flawed from the beginning’,” Williams-Forson said. “The intention was to get African-Americans to come to their farmers market. There was never any discussion about taking the market into the community and having vendors provide foods that would be familiar to African-American people: Maybe not just kale, but collard greens, turnips and mustards.”
Instead, she said, the market was “geared toward organic and grass-fed. While they had a SNAP station set up, the SNAP benefits probably would not have afforded them much more than a couple of onions and a tomato. And then what happens is the community gets shamed.”
Ideally, Williams-Forson would like to see people think more broadly about the African-American diet and what it reflects. But she doubts minds will change anytime soon.
“Quite frankly, it requires us to do too much work,” she said. “Real cultural understanding requires work.”
Kevin Mitchell of the Culinary Institute of Charleston will join Williams-Forson for her Oct. 23 lecture at the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library, 205 Calhoun St. The program starts at 6 p.m. For more information, go to avery.cofc.edu/programs.