Brew is now open in Hanahan

Brew, in its first few weeks of business, has drawn customers from as far away as the Upstate, according to one of the cafe’s two managers, but no patrons have been as appreciative as those who live near the Hanahan shop.

“There is nothing within miles and miles,” Krista Magno said. “People here are so excited: They come in all day long and say, ‘Thank you so much for opening.’ ”

Laura Gresham, owner of LG’s on the Creek, opened the coffeeshop. It’s the first retail outlet in Tanner Plantation, a residential development with thousands of homes, although it’s slated to be joined by a restaurant.

In addition to espresso drinks, Brew serves breakfast pastries from Saffron, as well as house-made salads and croissant sandwiches for lunch. Magno said flights of beer and wine have been among Brew’s top sellers.

Located at 7000 Bowen Pier Drive, Brew is open 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 843-207-4698 or go to facebook.com/brewhanahan.