When it comes to restaurants, three is apparently a charmed number for chef Brannon Florie.
Less than one year after announcing his departure from The Granary “to focus on family and outside concepts,” Florie and wife Renee have revealed plans to open Pier 22 on Sullivan’s Island, bringing their restaurant portfolio back to three.
The Flories currently own Pier 41 and On Forty-One in Mt. Pleasant.
According to Florie, Pier 22 is going to take over the 2213 Middle St. space previously occupied by Gogogreens. The salad concept lasted about one year, closing in 2016.
Although Florie indicated via an Instagram message that he’d be available for further questions, he didn’t respond to half a dozen phone calls. Still, it seems reasonable to assume the restaurant will serve a similar menu to the restaurant with which it shares a naming convention: Dishes at Pier 41 include fried shrimp, snow crab legs and a burger.
Florie opened The Granary in late 2013 after serving as executive chef at restaurants including The Boathouse at Breech Inlet. The Granary later shut down its Belle Hall location to reopen on Coleman Boulevard in partnership with Steve Palmer’s The Indigo Road (Indaco, The Macintosh.)
“I’m incredibly thankful for this opportunity and the mentorship I have received from Steve,” Florrie said when he left The Granary in October.
A projected opening date hasn't yet been announced for the new restaurant.