Chick-fil-A isn't the only growing chicken sandwich chain. Locally-based Boxcar Betty's this week opened its third area location on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
Roth Scott and Ian MacBryde opened the first Boxcar Betty's on Savannah Highway in 2014 with a simple premise: fried chicken sandwiches. But not just regular old fried chicken sandwiches. They consider theirs gourmet.
Scott and MacBryde buy chicken from Perdue's Harvestland line, which is advertised as antibiotic-free. The chicken is brined before being fried and served in any number of combinations that range from the classic Boxcar with pimento cheese, peach slaw, house pickles and spicy mayo to a build-your-own option that could have Kentucky beer cheese, Bibb lettuce and bacon jam on it.
It's not a bad business plan, considering the region's devotion to Chick-fil-A, an Atlanta-based chicken sandwich chain that boasts better per-store sales than McDonald's, even though they are closed on Sundays.
Last year, Boxcar Betty's opened locations in Summerville and Chicago, of all places. Scott says they were approached by Abbott Smith, a manager with Potbelly, a chain of 400 sandwich shops that grew out of Chicago.
"Abbott has deep experience and knowledge in the fast casual sector with Potbelly," says Scott. "We feel that he is a strong partner who we can trust with our brand and we are excited to be in Chicago."
Scott says they have not decided for sure what future expansion plans will include and whether or not they will be offering franchises. They are currently focusing on opening more company-owned stores in densely populated urban areas, with a shop coming to Mount Pleasant's Indigo Square development this fall.
In the meantime, the location at 7600 Rivers Ave. is celebrating its grand opening this week with giveaways.