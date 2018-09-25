This week's food section front is devoted to a story about restaurant closures in downtown Charleston, with The Getaway's shutdown serving as a prime example of the trend. But now the restaurant its owners opened in its stead has apparently gone out of business too.
Bootleg Tavern emerged as The Getaway's replacement at 541 King Street approximately 10 days after the first ambitious restaurant project was retired. Although it didn't have a clear theme, it touted live music, "rad specials" and one pound of fries.
According to sources close to the operation, employees were told on Tuesday that the restaurant would not reopen. Bootleg Tavern was dark on Tuesday night, with a trash can in its doorway. A call to the restaurant was not answered.
