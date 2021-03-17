Books for Cooks: SC pitmaster Rodney Scott sets out to make fans' days better with recipes

James Beard Award-winning chef and pitmaster Rodney Scott holds nothing back in his new cookbook, "Rodney Scott’s World of Barbecue."

He shares his trajectory from working at his family’s small business in Hemingway to having his name on restaurants in Charleston and Birmingham; how to build a backyard pit and cook a pig over it, and the recipes for all his superb dishes. The ones that follow provide some sense of what the book has in store.

Chicken Perloo

THIS is my favorite one-pot recipe. It’s great as a side dish or a center table item. We use chicken in this recipe but you could substitute another protein such as shrimp or pork.

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

6 celery stalks, cut into ¼-inch pieces (about 1½ cups)

1 large green bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch pieces

1 medium yellow onion, cut into ¼-inch pieces

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

1 (14.5-ounce) can stewed tomatoes

2 teaspoons Rodney’s Rib Rub (see below)

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

6 cups chicken stock

1 cup short-grain rice, such as Charleston Gold or Arborio

12 ounces smoked chicken meat, picked off the bone (roughly half of a bird)

1 bunch scallions, chopped, for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the celery, bell pepper, onion and garlic and cook until the vegetables become translucent and soft, about 15 minutes.

Add the stewed tomatoes, rib rub and salt to the sautéed vegetables and cook until all the liquid is gone and the mixture begins to caramelize on the bottom of the pot, about 15 minutes.

Add the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the rice and smoked chicken and transfer to the oven. Bake uncovered until the rice is soft and cooked through, about 20 minutes. Then the dish is done. Remove from the oven and garnish with the scallions.

Rodney’s Wings

I knew I wanted to have chicken wings on the menu. The obvious thing was to put them in our pits to get that flavor on them and then fry them for that wing-crispy crunch everybody loves. We finally found the sweet spot by smoking them for about 30 minutes and then chilling them until just before time to serve them. Then, after a quick fry, they’re just right. When you’re planning the timing of your meal, don’t forget that these wings need to be refrigerated for 1 hour before they are fried and served.

Ingredients

2 to 5 pounds chicken wings, split into drumettes and flats, if desired

2 to 5 tablespoons Rodney’s Rib Rub (see below), or 1 tablespoon per pound of wings

2 cups canola or other vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

Fire up your grill to between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pat the wings dry with paper towels and season them with half of the rib rub. Place the wings directly on the grill grate, spreading them out so they do not overlap. Close and cook the wings until the smoke and rub have rendered them a deep red color, almost maroon, about 30 minutes. Be careful not to overcook the wings or they’ll be dry after they are fried. Remove the wings from the grill, allow to cool completely, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Add the oil to a cast-iron skillet to fill it about 2 inches deep and heat it to 375°F. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan, use tongs to transfer the wings to the oil. Fry the wings until they are golden brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes, flipping regularly, to ensure even cooking.

Use a slotted spoon or frying spider to transfer the cooked wings from the skillet to a large bowl and toss them with a few sprinkles of the remaining rib rub. Repeat with the remaining wings and serve.

Rodney’s Rib Rub

Ingredients

½ cup Diamond Crystal kosher salt

¼ cup Jesus’s Tears (aka MSG)

¼ cup freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup paprika

¼ cup chili powder

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients and place them in an airtight container. Cover and store in a cool dry place until ready to use.