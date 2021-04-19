Blue Boat Seafood Market is now open in Summerville

Jason Seabrook grew up in West Ashley but decided to locate his new seafood market in Summerville because the surrounding “Berkeley County is just exploding.” He quickly discovered people moving to the area are bringing their seafood preferences with them.

“We’re definitely trying to specialize in the fish that’s local to our coastal waters, but with the influx of people from out of state we’re also going to halibut and codfish — things different than what we’re used to,” Seabrook said of Blue Boat Seafood Market’s selection.

“It’s helped me explore my palate,” he said.

Seabrook said he was always struck when seafood shopping by the lack of customer service at some longstanding Lowcountry fish markets.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“You can have lines of people outside and you’re not appreciative of people; it baffled me,” he said. “And it looks dirty, like there was a dock back there.”

By contrast, Blue Boat has a highly polished look, with crab legs, shrimp, whiting and shark displayed on metal trays behind Plexiglass. The market also sells pantry items necessary for seafood preparation.

Blue Boat Seafood Market, 1314-A College Park Road, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, go to blueboatseafoodmarket.com or call 843-900-8808.