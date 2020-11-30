Bistronomy is now open in downtown Charleston

Bistronomy is new to Spring Street, but it’s a throwback in multiple ways.

First, the name was yanked straight from the 1990s, when Parisian chef Yves Camdeborde pioneered the style later termed “bistronomie.” Camdeborde told Paris Match that he aimed to meld bistros’ affordable pricing and humble ingredients with high-end restaurants’ command of technique.

Second, co-owner Nico Romo plans to serve “an array of delicious bites that hearken back to (his) debut” at Fish in 2007, according to a news release. The menu includes curry crab soup, escargot rice dumplings, chopped salad and a burger topped with gruyere cheese.

Romo’s partner at Bistronomy, housed in the former Josephine Wine Bar, is Dominic Chantepie of Bistro a Vin. That downtown wine bar earlier this year sold its adjoining restaurant, Café Framboise, to a first-time restaurant owner who previously operated an in-home care center in Myrtle Beach.

Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Bistronomy for social distancing purposes requires guests to reserve their tables in advance. For more information, visit bistronomybynico.com or call 843-410-6221.