Bill Hall of Halls Chophouse leaves 'legacy that's hard to capture' after unexpected death

Bill Hall Sr., founder of Hall Management Group, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, the company said.
“Please pray for comfort for the Hall family,” Jim Wahlstrom, the restaurant group’s director of human resources and operations, wrote in a news release.
“This loss is such a shock," he continued. "He was the cornerstone of his family. A husband, father, grandfather. To us, Mr. Hall was so much more than just a boss. Many of us loved him in a way that is hard to describe.”
Wahlstrom did not provide additional details regarding a cause of death or funeral arrangements, but said the eight restaurants in the company’s portfolio will continue to operate as usual.
Best known for its signature restaurant, Halls Chophouse, Hall Management Group opened its downtown Charleston steakhouse in 2009. Prior to launching his eponymous restaurant, Hall held leadership positions at high-end resorts along the Southeast coast.
Calling his legacy "hard to capture in (a) brief message," Wahlstrom asked patrons to "press on today in (Hall's) honor."