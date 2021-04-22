Big Bad Breakfast mourns beloved manager, Joe Cunningham, who 'made neighborhood brighter'

Joe Cunningham didn’t fight fires, patrol neighborhoods or clean up city parks, but associates of the longtime restaurant professional say he bettered Charleston by making sure those who did never wanted for coffee, biscuits or sandwiches.
“I remember a hurricane was coming in and we ended up taking all the food (Jim ’N Nick’s) had prepared for the weekend to the dispatch center,” said The Rev. Rob Dewey, who served as head of the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy before being appointed as a spiritual adviser to the food-and-beverage community by the Lowcountry Hospitality Association.
“He always cared about people; he was always trying to help,” Dewey said.
Cunningham, 49, died on April 15. A member of the hospitality industry since 1991, when the recent Irmo High School graduate took a dishwashing job, Cunningham most recently partnered with Nick Pihakis to open Big Bad Breakfast Charleston.
“I have known few, if any, who were more loyal, upright, hard-working, generous and kind as Joe,” said John Currence, the Mississippi chef who created the first Big Bad Breakfast. “His enduring legacy will be that of honor and integrity.”
According to Pihakis, Cunningham didn’t have any pastimes to distract him from his family or work obligations. He invested his time and his personality in the businesses he ran, stressing fairness and good cheer.
“His whole attitude was always extremely positive and uplifting,” said Megan Flower, who lives down the street from Big Bad Breakfast. She counts Cunningham as the most enthusiastic supporter of her monthly neighborhood cleanup project, frequently fueled by free biscuits from the restaurant.
“The number one reason we went there was it was great to see Joe,” she said.
Pihakis first met Cunningham in Birmingham, Ala., where Pihakis’ restaurant group is based. Cunningham was then managing an Outback Steakhouse in Columbia.
“He came down and visited with me and liked what he saw,” Pihakis said, leading to Cunningham being named manager of Jim N’ Nick’s first Charleston location. The store opened on King Street in 2005.
He later transferred to Atlanta, but then returned to Charleston; Cunningham helped with the opening of Rodney Scott’s BBQ, another Pihakis production, before launching Big Bad Breakfast on Meeting Street in 2019.
Flower says the arrival of a chain restaurant wouldn’t have been welcomed so warmly by the Eastside if Cunningham hadn’t been associated with it.
“It was a huge concern of mine: We were hoping it was going to be a local restaurant,” she said. “But Joe was so positive: He made our neighborhood brighter.”
During the pandemic, Flower said Cunningham’s positive attitude never faltered. She was so impressed by his commitment to his customers and employees that she never minds when weekend brunchers claim every parking spot on Columbus Street, perhaps the highest possible praise in a city ravenous for places to put cars.
As valuable as Cunningham was to his close-by friends, Pihakis said he was an enormous asset at a distance. He can’t imagine opening another store in Charleston without someone as capable as Cunningham at the helm.
“Listen, I absolutely love Charleston, but it’s the hardest place in the world to get from Birmingham,” Pihakis said, citing the long drive and indirect flights. “When you’ve got someone 500 miles away, they have to be really good at what they do and Joe was outstanding.”
When Big Bad Breakfast first opened, Pihakis and Cunningham had a standing 7:30 a.m. phone date, six days a week. Pihakis remembered that he was sometimes annoyed when Cunningham took the call outside because so many people would stop to say hello.
“He was a very, very great host,” Pihakis said. “He recognized people.”
Including, always, his friend Dewey, who ate at Big Bad Breakfast in early April. Cunningham sent him home with two free biscuits.
Big Bad Breakfast, 456 Meeting St., will host a remembrance of Cunningham on April 24 at 2 p.m.