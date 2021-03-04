Best tacos in the state are coming from a new Bluffton food truck owned by longtime SC chef

“Authentic” is a word that food writers try their best not to use. It implies that there is one right and never-changing way to make a dish, often determined by someone who doesn’t belong to the culture originally responsible for it.

So I’m not going to tell you that Isaac Jimenez Nava’s tacos are authentic. But I will say they’re closer in spirit to tacos I’ve eaten in Mexico than just about any other taco I’ve tasted in South Carolina.

That’s because Nava, who spent a decade at Hudson’s Seafood House in Hilton Head before last year giving up his executive chef post, is laser-focused on tortillas.

There are plenty of other taco sellers in the state who shun industrial tortillas, but even they tend to emphasize meat over masa. Their tortillas are peripheral to their fillings, bookending the main attraction like stepparents and siblings-in-law at the edges of a family picture.

By contrast, Nava sources his heirloom corn from Masienda, a California company that buys directly from independent Oaxacan farmers. Nava mixes up his orders for Maiz Taqueria, a food truck based in Bluffton, so customers see an array of colors over the course of a few weeks. Sometimes the corn is blue, sometimes it’s red, sometimes it’s yellow, sometimes it’s white.

Always, though, it’s nixtamalized by Nava, which means he soaks the kernels overnight in slaked lime water, then grinds the softened fruits. His wife, Irma Jimenez Morales, wakes up at 6 a.m. every day to turn the stone-ground corn into tortillas.

“She’s gotten a lot faster,” Nava said.

It’s a good thing, since Maiz’s first few months in business have been exceedingly successful. Nava is now buying a second truck for his operation and hopes to have a permanent location with a more elaborate menu within five years.

Maiz’s popularity was helped along by Nava’s network of loyal fans and fellow chefs, including BJ Dennis, who has invited Nava to sell tortillas and teach cooking classes at the forthcoming Lowcountry Fresh Market & Café.

But a few adulatory Instagram posts haven’t done half as much for Maiz as Nava’s own talent. Each of his vibrant tacos reflects an uncommon appreciation of local ingredients and knack for harmonizing flavors, as well as a control of presentation that takes years in a professional kitchen to master.

For instance, Nava makes his carnitas in a Michoacan copper pot, allowing the pork to simmer in its own fat for hours. The result is gorgeous depth, but so much richness requires a counterpoint. Here, it comes in the form of vinegary carrots, neatly julienned.

Time is a component of all of Nava’s tacos, but it can’t be measured merely in the number of hours he takes to marinate his birria. The hours he invested over his Hudson’s career in getting to know local fishermen, and earning his pick of their catch, is deliciously evident in his shrimp tacos.

(The birria is an eight-hour process, by the way. It’s served with a consommé that incorporates eight different chili peppers.)

“I know I’m supporting farmers down in Mexico,” said Nava, who 17 years ago moved with his mother to Hilton Head from Chilpancingo, Guerreco, Mexico. “But I’m going more for like supporting the local community.”

Nava is now buying pork from Marvin Ross of Peculiar Pig Farm. But as he looks toward April, when he plans to offer an entrée special each day, he plans to buy chicken and goat from the Dorchester County grower, too.

In the meantime, the tacos are special enough.