The champion of next month’s Lodge National Cornbread Cook-Off receives $5,000 in cash, but Shannon Kohn is more interested in another perk of winning.
She wants to wear the skillet crown.
The Summerville resident is one of 10 finalists who will be competing in the cornbread cook-off, to be held April 27 during the National Cornbread Festival in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
“Don’t get me wrong, winning the money would be really nice,” she said. “But I want that skillet crown. That’s the ultimate goal."
Kohn admits the crown isn't anything "that fancy": It's made from a cast iron skillet and a black hard hat. In the past, it has been been covered with gold confetti and the words, "Cornbread Cook-Off Champ" in all capital letters.
Kohn, who has regularly competed in cooking and recipe contests since 2004, is feeling good about her chances.
“I don’t do contests all of the time,” she said. “I enter them when inspiration strikes.”
Kohn says inspiration came quickly for the cornbread cook-off. Using the required cup of Martha White cornmeal, Kohn made moo shu sausage and bacon with scallion cornbread pancakes.
“The first time I made it, I looked at my husband and I said, ‘I’m getting in with this,’” she said. “Sometimes I have a really good feeling about a recipe. Most of the time it’s a crapshoot. This one happened to be one where all the stars aligned and the flavors were good."
Earlier this month, Kohn heard her dish, which she named, “East-Meets-South,” had earned her a place at the upcoming cook-off, where she’ll compete in an “Iron Chef”-type format with six judges.
Other competitors hail from states such as Illinois, New Jersey, Utah and California.
Kohn previously competed in the event in 2006. She didn’t win or place in the top three, which each get cash prizes.
“I feel confident about this recipe,” she said. “Hopefully, I’ll win.”
And, hopefully, she’ll get her turn at donning the skillet-shaped crown with the words, “Cornbread Cook-Off Champ."
Either way, Kohn said she’s looking forward to the trip to Tennessee.
“It’ll be a fun weekend,” she said. “And there will be lots of delicious cornbread.”
By the way, the South Carolina Cornbread Festival in Columbia is also coming up. It's set for Saturday.