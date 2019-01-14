You can take the liquor out of a bartender’s arsenal, but you can’t take away their competitive spirits.
Cocktail Club on Tuesday night is hosting the final round of a mocktail competition sponsored by Ben’s Friends, the support group for food-and-beverage industry workers dealing with substance abuse and addiction. Ben’s Friends was founded by Charleston Grill general manager Mickey Bakst and restaurateur Steve Palmer, who owns Cocktail Club.
According to Bakst, 26 local bartenders entered the contest. Six finalists will be revealed Tuesday and tasked with making their entries for attendees. The winner will receive a $1,000 Uber gift card.
Bakst’s current favorite mocktail is the Charleston Grill’s Bold Fashioned. Created by Justin Razza, the drink consists of cranberry juice, simple syrup, bitters and muddled oranges. “It’s absolutely fantastic,” Bakst says, adding, “I don't say that because of Justin. For me in a mocktail, as a rule, I like a little fruitiness, some effervescence and nothing too sweet.”
Palmer is partial to O-Ku’s Cherry Yuzu Soda, made from cherries, yuzu juice and soda. In other words, it meets Bakst’s criteria precisely. “Pretty good,” he rules.
Supported by liquor giant Brown Forman, the mocktail competition is free to attend, although Ben’s Friends will accept donations and sell raffle tickets. The event runs from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Ben’s Friends local chapter holds weekly meetings at The Cedar Room on Sundays at 11 a.m. For more information, visit bensfriendshope.com.