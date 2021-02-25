Beloved St. Stephen seafood restaurant makes transition to food truck with flying colors

Gwendolyn Brown didn’t spend much time at her husband’s St. Stephen restaurant, Mr. B’s Fish and Shrimp. First, she stayed home because she wanted to take care of her sick mother, and then she stayed home because she wasn’t well herself. But after she died in 2019, Leroy Brown didn’t feel like he could run the place without her.

“We could see my dad was losing desire,” Steven Brown said. “He didn’t want to do it anymore.”

Brown and his siblings suggested their father give up the popular location he’d run for 20 years, serving saucy chicken wings; catfish nuggets and butterflied shrimp on Fridays, Saturdays and the occasional Thursday. He could get a food truck instead, they said.

But Leroy Brown meant it when he said he was done. He moved to Virginia.

Steven Brown was equally serious about the food truck idea.

Since his father wasn’t interested, Brown quit his job at Albany International, even though he could tell his wife was nervous about him walking away from a good job. He ordered a custom food truck from Florida, sporting a full-color wrap with high-res photographs of shrimp plates; fried whiting and cheeseburgers arrayed against a blue-green stream.

Mr. B’s Fish and Shrimp on the Go started rolling on Feb. 27, 2020.

According to Steven Brown, it has consistently outsold the restaurant that inspired it.

“Business didn’t double: It tripled,” Brown said. “I never had a slow season even.”

Like many food truckers, Brown benefitted from South Carolina briefly banning on-premise restaurant dining in hopes of containing COVID-19. Few entrepreneurs allow themselves to dream of the state shutting down most of their competition within weeks of opening.

While his truck was still brand new, Brown was barraged by invitations from subdivisions.

“That really played a big part,” said Brown, referring not just to steady sales, but to Mr. B’s becoming widely known beyond Moncks Corner. Mouths that Brown has fed have spread word as far as Florida and Virginia; he’s been asked to bring his truck to an event in Georgia this spring.

“It’s like every time we set up, there are more and more people liking our page on Facebook. They’re calling their friends,” said Brown, who’s planning a series of giveaways next week in connection with the truck’s first anniversary.

Leroy Brown, who taught his son how to fry shrimp and make tartar sauce, recently returned to South Carolina for a visit. He worked a shift on the truck, putting out the same croaker and seafood salad that he for so long made in a fixed location.

Yet aboard the truck, the familiar experience felt exciting.

He said he might like to get a seafood truck, too.