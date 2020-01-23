One of Charleston's first real-deal cocktail bars will say goodbye to its head bartender this weekend, as Joey Goetz departs The Belmont on King Street for new projects off the main drag.

Since opening in 2010, The Belmont has been a driving force in pushing the Holy City's cocktail scene forward. And for seven years (with a few interruptions), Goetz has been a beloved fixture beneath its stamped tin ceiling, serving well-made drinks and the occasional charcuterie plate to the bar's many acolytes.

"When people thought of The Belmont, they thought of Joey," said Nathan Wheeler, co-owner of upper King St. wine bar Vintage Lounge.

Terry Fox, co-founder of the Charleston Arts Festival and a regular at The Belmont, was effusive in his praise. "I've been with Joey, across the bar, for six years. He's quintessentially charming and poised," he said.

Owner Mickey Moran confirmed Goetz's imminent departure to The Post And Courier. "True story... He's been with me, he's awesome, I hope he does well," he said.

As for The Belmont, Moran said, it's business as usual after Goetz's final shift Sunday: "Nothing's gonna change for us."

"The Belmont will not lose its allure for me," said Fox, who praises Moran's vision and leadership at the iconic bar. But: "I will be living at Bar George."

That's where Goetz is headed following his final shift at The Belmont: Bar George, Alex Lira’s hot dog-and-raw bar joint next to Terrace Theater on James Island.

As one of five partners in the project (which was slated for an October 2019 opening but has been delayed due to construction), Goetz will man the front of house and design the cocktail program at Bar George. Drinks will skew light, bright and citrusy, which is both a reflection of his own drinking tastes, and an acknowledgement that George’s shopping complex neighbor, Paddock & Whiskey, already has brown liquor on lock.

He'll be relieved if the Maybank Highway strip mall draws less foot traffic than his previous gig. “That crowd, the masses on King Street now, that’s not what we started out serving" at The Belmont, said Goetz.

"People walking around with maps like this” he continued, holding his arms up in the classic pose of disoriented sightseers everywhere. "That never used to happen years ago."

The team is targeting a mid-February open, and Goetz is still finalizing a drink program to accompany Lira's food menu. "It’ll be plays on classic stuff, but a lot of it ours,” he said of the cocktails, which will be accompanied by a tight selection of wine and beer.

“We want to be adventurous, we want to be pushing things for our homies that are going to come visit us from downtown,” he continued, musing that his experience serving the broader King St. crowds in recent years may prove useful in “walking that line between what’s too nuanced and what’s too basic."

Fox, who lives on Johns Island, predicts that Goetz and co. will draw a "lively and sophisticated crowd" beyond the peninsula, one that complements the nightlife momentum of Charleston Pourhouse and Kwei Fei nearby.

Goetz will spend six months getting Bar George up and running before shifting his attention to his second project, which has been slowly coming into focus for over a year.

“I haven’t talked to anybody openly about this besides close friends,” he told The Post and Courier.

Slated for 472 Meeting Street, snug between a Metro PCS and the Coastal Canna storefront, the yet-to-be-named cocktail bar is the result of a partnership between Goetz and two of his pals from the New York cocktail scene: Brandon Bramhall and Zach Pease.

Bramhall is a partner in Manhattan's Attaboy, a buzzy cocktail bar (recently named one of the World's 50 Best Bars) that expanded to Nashville in 2017. Pease is a former bartender of Attaboy NYC who launched his own cocktail bar, My Friend Duke, in that city in July 2019.

"Those guys are New York guys, so of course they want to be downtown, they’re not going to do anything else outside of that," said Goetz. When they went looking for a space to house their new project, "not being on King Street was our primary focus."

The Charleston single at 472 Meeting St. will not house a Holy City extension of Attaboy. It will be its own bar with its own name. ("World Finance Corporation," the moniker of the space's former tenant, has been considered as an option.)

Still, there may be overlap between that bar's popular, laid-back approach, and the upcoming one on the Eastside: "We all as partners think the (cocktail) scene in big cities is moving (towards being) a little looser," he said.