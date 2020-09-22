Behind the scenes, Charleston-area restaurant suppliers pay attention to safety protocol

Most diners think of restaurants as a two-party transaction: The restaurant sells food and diners buy it.
But that’s just one of the relationships that make restaurants tick. Restaurants are also buyers, dealing extensively with suppliers and distributors. And in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, those interactions have been revised in pursuit of safety, too.
In other words, what occurs in dining rooms while patrons aren’t there is an important part of the hospitality industry’s effort to stave off infection.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of sanitizing of hands and wearing of masks and reducing the touches,” says Harry Root of Grassroots Wine, a Charleston-based wholesaler. “There’s not the jovial driver handshake anymore.”
According to Root, the local restaurant community has taken COVID-19 very seriously, and adjusted its practices as required. “Mitigating the spread of the virus is at the top of every single one of our customers’ agendas,” he said. “We haven’t had anyone that is disrespectful of commonsense safety measures.”
Still, that doesn’t mean the transition has been easy.
Prior to the pandemic, for example, a wine rep would spend the day dropping in on customers and pouring new wines for them to try. These days, very few restaurants are growing their wine lists, but even general managers in the market for new labels aren’t anxious to share a cozy booth with a salesperson (nor would a salesperson suggest it).
“That’s maybe the sad part,” Root said. “The best part of hospitality industry are the friendships at every level. My reps talking to buyers or my drivers’ relationships with receivers. It’s all gotten different and more difficult.”
Root formerly brought winemakers to town on a regular basis, giving potential buyers a chance to learn more about the producers’ philosophies and methods. Now most of these introductions are made over Zoom.
Grassroots recently purchased 800 2-ounce bottles so they can distribute samples of a winemaker’s wares in advance of those virtual meetings.
“We’re trying to regain some sense of normalcy,” he said. “One thing which cannot be understated is the stress and discomfort that everyone in hospitality is feeling.”
He keeps reminding his coworkers, his customers and himself: This is supposed to be fun.