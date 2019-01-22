Because it unexpectedly collected three Golden Globes awards, the controversial film "Green Book" is likely to figure into the Jan. 22 announcement of Oscar nominations. As of this writing, oddsmakers are predicting it will take home the Best Picture prize.
Despite its title, Green Book isn’t explicitly concerned with the longstanding guide for African-American travelers. It purports to tell the true story of a black pianist and his Italian-American chauffeur, although its details are so removed from reality that star Mahershala Ali has apologized to the pianist’s surviving relatives for offending them.
Still, publicity surrounding the movie is sure to create interest in "The Negro Motorist Green Book," issued annually from 1936-1966, with a short break during World War II. CBS Sunday Morning this month delved into the guide, which listed places where black travelers could safely eat and sleep, even in the heart of the Jim Crow South. “The 'Green Book' was like a Bible. You did not leave home without it,” a former schoolteacher told the news magazine’s correspondent.
Nearly two dozen Green Books are available online through The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. And while none of the Charleston properties named in those editions are still functioning as dining halls or boarding houses, most of them are still standing. Here, a brief overview of Charleston’s black-owned restaurants featured in The Green Book between 1937 and 1959. (Black ownership wasn’t a requirement for inclusion, but scholar Candacy Taylor, who later this year is publishing a book about "The Green Book," estimates black-owned businesses accounted for 85 percent of the listings.)
Green Grill
186 Spring St.
"The Negro Motorist Green Book (1939-1941)"
Although the name of the restaurant at the corner of Spring and Norman streets was spelled “Green,” like the book, the 1940 U.S. Census shows Arthur and Marie Greene lived at the address.
The Greenes, both 29, were raising their nephew and two nieces on the money Arthur Greene made working at a fertilizer factory. Marie Greene supplemented his wages by taking in laundry.
(While the historical record has no comment on it, the Star Gospel Mission ran a branch office in the same building, and was forever soliciting well-off Charlestonians for donations of “old clothes” for the needy. Perhaps Marie Greene was hired to wash them).
Contributions from the couple and their 15-year-old nephew, who worked full-time as a drugstore courier, brought the annual Greene household income to $732, or about $13,000 in 2019 dollars.
Ongoing money woes were likely behind a 1936 caper in which the Greenes’ youngest niece and her friend allegedly stole $250 from a home on Kracke Street, giving the money to another uncle. In 1940, the girl was again arrested. Police charged her with stealing a purse across from Marion Square, claiming she and her companions were known beggars who carried “a pathetic note … in an effort to gain sympathy.” The note read, “Ma Ma is dead. Please help me.”
So it seems reasonable that Marie Greene would sell meals to hungry travelers. But it’s also possible that "The Green Book" spelled the name correctly. The Greenes’ next door neighbor was the Wethers family. Their boarder, a 43-year-old single woman named Susan Green was a professional cook who could well have been behind the operation in a home big enough to hold the Greenes, the Edwards family, including five children under the age of 8, and the Star Gospel Mission.
The Septima P. Clark Expressway runs through where the Green Grill once stood.
Harleston’s
250 Ashley St.
"The Negro Motorist Green Book (1940-1950)"
James Harleston, who served 20 years as the Charleston Country Club’s steward, was considered an expert golf club maker. His skill was so esteemed that The News and Courier published a short notice following his death from heart failure in 1926, leaving his 34-year-old wife with five young children.
By 1940, the Harlestons’ eldest was teaching school, and Huldah Harleston was running a kitchen out of their home. Harleston’s had the longest "Green Book" run of any Charleston restaurant.
Brooks Restaurant
58 Morris St.
"The Negro Motorist Green Book (1959-1961)"
Albert Brooks was a hugely successful entrepreneur who moved home to Charleston after studying at Allen University and serving in the Army. He told The Evening Post that friends were mystified by his decision. “Albert, why do you stay down South?” they asked. “I’ll tell you why,” he told them. “I find that most everything up North is phony. I like it here in my hometown of Charleston. I have done well. I have prospered.”
That was an understatement.
“We were seated in the office of the Brooks Motel in downtown Charleston, waiting for Cassius Clay to come back from wherever he had gone,” a Detroit Free Press sportswriter recounted in 1970, six years after Muhammad Ali shed his "slave name."
“As you looked down Morris Street, you could see Brooks Pool Hall, Brooks Real Estate and Brooks Restaurant,” the columnist continued. “I imagined, somewhat cynically, that Mr. Brooks must be a white man.” He was wrong.
Henry Brooks, Albert’s older brother, had opened a small cafe in 1934. Sixteen years later, after counting passers-by on Morris Street, Albert Brooks persuaded Henry and their brother Benjamin to launch Brooks Restaurant at 58 Morris St. Known for its homey food and powerful clientele, the restaurant in 1967 moved across the street, where it remained until closing in 1979.
Queen’s Restaurant
55 Kennedy St.
"The Negro Motorist Green Book (1959-1961)"
Born in Berkeley County in 1898, George Breach served as a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy. But so long as service didn’t call him away from Charleston, his tearoom was open for customers.
A more formalized setup than some of the local eating places that preceded it in "The Green Book," Queen’s took out ads in the newspaper, although owners George and Queen Breach simultaneously asserted the gambit wasn’t necessary. As their tagline went, “Queen’s Tea Room needs no introduction.”
George Breach continued to operate the tearoom after his wife died in 1948. He remarried, and died in 1980.
Scott’s Restaurant
237 Fishburne St.
"The Negro Motorist Green Book (1959-1961)"
Travelers may have liked Scott’s, but high schoolers loved it. The soda fountain had a prime location near Burke and Harmon athletic fields. Still, its owner wanted out by 1949, citing other interests.
It’s not clear when someone named Scott was associated with the sandwich shop, but for at least part of its existence, it shared a home at 237 Fishburne St. with William and Beatrice Mack and their nine children. William Mack was a baker at Bullwinkel’s, locally adored for its whipped cream cake.