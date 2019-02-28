Most people know one way to make an oyster shooter: You shuck an oyster into a shot glass, add cocktail sauce and then top with vodka. But Vince Lendacki, a bartender at Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar, has about 70 other ideas.
“It’s a very odd niche I’ve found myself in,” says Lendacki, who in 2017 challenged himself to create a different shooter every weekend. “But I’ve turned so many people into oyster eaters.”
Restaurant guests who squirm at the thought of downing an uncooked oyster are apparently heartened by the sight of chopped pineapple, crushed wasabi peas, barbecue sauce, rosemary, toasted coconut and blue cheese, among other ingredients Lendacki has used for his creations.
“I’ve been a lot of people’s first oyster experience,” he says.
Now that Lendacki has mastered the art of coming up with complementary garnishes and drinks, his hardest task is remembering them. Many of his concoctions are so complicated that he won’t list them on the menu unless he’s behind the bar. (When Lendacki’s off, the fanciest oyster shooter is usually an East Bay Ashtray, made with Amen Street’s proprietary hot sauce, lime juice and black pepper. The accompanying shot is Miller High Life.)
A couple from out of town recently dropped by Amen Street for a reprise of shooters they considered a highlight of their previous trip. “We’ve been talking about your mignonette all year,” they said excitedly, not realizing it was one of approximately four dozen Lendacki had produced. But once he determined they’d visited around Easter, he concluded they most likely had in mind a grapefruit mignonette crafted to pair with a sparkling rose chaser.
Lendacki called that one, “On the Third Day: Rose.”
Wordplay inspires many of Lendacki’s shooters, including a Daikon Alley, named for a street in the Harry Potter novels. “There is so much pun potential,” he says. Combining radishes with oysters was only moderately successful, but he still keeps an eye out for wines, beers and liqueurs with riffable names. He’s converted longtime oyster abstainers with “Three Rights Make a Leffe,” which culminates with a shot of Belgian beer.
At first, Lendacki only made shooters for his family’s traditional Feast of Seven Fishes dinner in Southern Jersey. “It did not look appetizing, but we all suffered through it, just because it was fun,” he says. It hadn’t occurred to any of them that a shooter could consist of more than just horseradish and hot sauce until Lendacki’s mother read a Charleston Magazine feature on chef Mike Lata’s alternative, featuring gin and jalapenos.
“Vince, you’ve got to do this,” she said. “It’s festive!”
Since then, Lendacki has designed sweet tea vodka oyster shooters to mark the Masters. There's also hurricane evacuation oyster shooters adorned with Bugles, meant to represent the Cone of Uncertainty, and SEWE oyster shooters with an audio component. To underscore the point he was making with a shot of Eagle Rare, Lendacki downloaded a bird of prey’s screech. “I would hit it as soon as you put the oyster to your lips,” he says.
At the Charleston Wine + Food, Lendacki will serve an oyster shooter with fried chicken skins cribbed from Pawpaw, the Southern restaurant next door. “A lot of these oyster shooters have a lot of steps,” he admits.
Yet sometimes the simplest shooters are the biggest hits. Last Christmas, his family requested East Bay Ashtrays.