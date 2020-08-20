Bacon and Bourbon organizer charged with forging permit request for North Charleston event

A Mount Pleasant event planner who earlier this year applied for an alcohol license so liquor could flow at a popular bourbon festival has instead been arrested in connection with the paperwork, which the S.C. Department of Revenue claims was bogus.

Connie Boles of Gosnell & Company Marketing & Event Management on Thursday was charged with one count of forgery in connection with the license application she submitted for the seventh edition of Bacon and Bourbon.

According to the state’s affidavit, Boles “committed the crime of forgery by folding, pasting, and copying documents to make it appear as though the documents were approved and signed by the North Charleston Police Chief.”

If convicted, Boles faces a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison.

Hours before the Feb. 8 event was set to start at the Charleston Area Convention Center, Gosnell & Company alerted ticket holders that they were scratching the festival because the venue’s liquor license didn’t cover it. The company apparently hoped to latch onto the Convention Center’s license because the State Law Enforcement Division had denied Boles’ special event application the previous day.

“The options left were to host an alcohol-free event or reschedule,” Rebecca Gosnell explained in an e-mail sent to hundreds of ticket holders, some of whom had purchased $500 packages which would allow them to sip on Pappy Van Winkle before the general admission crowd arrived.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Gosnell said she had no comment on the situation. Boles, who was also charged with one count of furnishing a false tax document, is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Gosnell in February told The Post and Courier that the company’s charity partners had previously secured the necessary liquor licenses for the event.

“I’m sick, I’m just sick,” she then said, acknowledging that the last-minute cancellation irked attendees who traveled from other states and participating restaurants which were left with thousands of pork dishes to pair with whiskey. “We will put it on again and we will make sure people love it.”

Bacon and Bourbon was originally rescheduled for July 18, but the second attempt at the bonanza was cancelled in June on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think Bacon and Bourbon is one of the best events ever and we can't imagine offering a lesser version under the strain of COVID worries,” Gosnell wrote in an announcement offering refunds to ticket buyers.

But she suggested that true fans of the festival might prefer to use their tickets in 2021. The next Bacon and Bourbon is scheduled for Feb. 13.