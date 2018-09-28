Last year, The Post and Courier's food editor and critic Hanna Raskin teamed up with interactive editor J. Emory Parker to present a roadmap to South Carolina's best backroads fried chicken. Yesterday, that feature won first place for Best Single Interactive Digital Food Project in the Association of Food Journalists Awards, presented Thursday in a ceremony in Phoenix.
Raskin, who takes over as president of AFJ for a two-year term, was also recognized with a second-place award for Best Restaurant Criticism, along with second place for Best Newspaper Food Coverage, circulation under 125,000.
According to AFJ, the awards were started in 1986 and recognize excellence in 16 categories of food writing and editing, visuals and multimedia, and received 346 entries.