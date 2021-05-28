Awendaw resident with South African roots to make boerewors and biltong at new factory

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of hot dog season, and one Awendaw entrepreneur is hoping Charleston area enthusiasts this summer will find space on their grills for South African sausage.

Mike Myburgh in May built a new production facility to house Lowfeld Soul Food, a mail-order meat company he launched at the start of the pandemic. Selling primarily to fellow South African expats, Myburgh watched demand for his boerewors, biltong and sausage rolls soar 5000 percent within his first few months of business.

Myburgh said his Mount Pleasant house proved too small for grinding, seasoning and curing sessions involving thousands of pounds of beef.

“In South Africa, we did it outdoors,” said Myburgh, who as a boy hunted on the fringes on Kruger National Park and processed the deer he killed. “But in Charleston, the weather is not ideal because it’s so humid.”

Partly for that reason, other U.S. based manufacturers of South African meat snacks have set up shop in dry places, such as Texas. But Myburgh believes Lowfeld can overcome the challenges posed by its location with dehumidifiers and good recipes.

“Ours is much better,” he contends.

The “ours” in question are boerewors, a coarsely-ground beef sausage roughly analogous to bratwurst, and biltong, bands of beef preserved with vinegar and flavored with Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and spices. Coriander is most prominent among them, but there’s also black pepper in the mix.

Eaters across southern Africa consume huge quantities of biltong, but the air-dried beef strips are hard to find in the U.S., where omnivores are accustomed to the thinly sliced and smoked meat sold in plastic bags at convenience stores.

Still, there are enough overlaps between biltong and jerky for most Americans to feel comfortable with the former, Myburgh said.

“It’s very familiar,” he said.

He added the only difference is they tend to like biltong more.