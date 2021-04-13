Atlanta beer brand to run Daniel Island brewery and restaurant complex opened as Dockery's

A Daniel Island restaurant and brewery dreamed up by an Atlanta consulting firm will make way next month for an Atlanta beer chain.

New Realm Brewing Co. is taking over in May the 10,000-square-foot venue which since 2017 has housed Dockery’s. Dockery’s will close on May 2 for two weeks of rebranding and staff training; in light of the local staffing crunch, New Realm is asking Dockery’s 100 employees to consider staying with the restaurant in its new incarnation.

The announcement of New Realm’s arrival came after news that another out-of-state restaurant group is moving into a former locally managed restaurant: Louisiana-based Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group is opening an all-day brunch café at the address that last belonged to Blossom.

While Atlanta’s Concentrics Restaurants in 2017 developed the concepts for Dockery’s and The Establishment, a spokeswoman for The Establishment said its contract with both properties ended in 2018.

(The Establishment is booking private events in its downtown Charleston space but hasn’t functioned as a full-service restaurant since the start of the pandemic. “We will reopen in the coming months,” spokeswoman Betsy Brabham said.)

For New Realm, which already operates a Virginia Beach location and is opening a distillery Savannah, the Daniel Island location will serve as a portal to South Carolina. CEO Carey Falcone said the company will sell its beers and spirits statewide once the restaurant is in place.

“When we come into a new market, we work very hard to have a great gathering place and that translates into expanding our brands,” Falcone said.

Falcone said New Realm will soon add canned cocktails to its product line, which now includes beer, bourbon, vodka and gin.

When Dockery’s opened, it promised “a family-friendly concept that focuses on high quality fare and craft beer,” as well as live music. Falcone said he couldn’t speak to why Dockery’s didn’t resonate with the dining public, but said his restaurants are distinguished by “bring(ing) in people who are passionate about beer and food and share our core values.”

According to a press release, New Realm’s kitchen will serve “Instagram-famous mac-and-cheese” and burgers.

Founded in 2016 by Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele, who still serves as brewmaster, New Realm won the Virginia Craft Beer Cup one year after entering the state. Its bestselling beers include Hazy Like a Fox, a hazy IPA, and Hoptropolis, a tropical-style IPA.

Steele, known for his work at Stone Brewing Co. in California, literally wrote the book on India Pale Ales.

This year, New Realm released a diet IPA, promoted as having “all the hop character that IPA lovers crave, but with just half the calories of most IPAs.”