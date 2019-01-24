Having the right tools is exceedingly important in astronomy, so College of Charleston professor Chris Fragile was initially dejected when none of the bars he approached about a proposed lecture series could provide a projector.
“We needed AV support, (but) they said, ‘we can’t plug you into our TVs’,” Fragile says. Other bar managers worried that presentations about outer space would conflict with their plans to host trivia, show football games or seem cooler than science.
“They just didn’t think it fit in with what they were looking for,” Fragile says. “I think I wasn’t doing a good job of giving them a picture of what we were expecting.”
Mellow Mushroom, though, went for Fragile’s pitch. The downtown location of the pizza chain in December was the site of Astronomy on Tap’s first Charleston meeting, and will again welcome the group on Jan. 27.
“Sometimes the formal lecture hall is too stiff and formal,” Fragile says of the rationale for combining high-level discussions with beer. “Marrying the two is awesome.”
Astronomy on Tap was created in New York City by an astronomer studying planetary formation. It now has chapters in more than a dozen cities, most of which are home to research universities. “It’s very loosely run,” Fragile says. “They let the local chapters kind of do things their own way.”
At the first meeting, an exoplanet expert addressed about 15 people. Fragile anticipates even more people will show up this month to hear a student talk about gamma ray bursts.
“There’s genuine interest, maybe not across all of the population, but people like to know something about (space),” Fragile says, adding that door prizes are also a draw. “It’s a fun, lighthearted way to engage.”
The Jan. 27 program starts at 6 p.m. For more information, visit astronomyontap.org.