As complaints over state management of oyster industry mount, grower says he's getting out

One of the Charleston area’s best-known shellfish growers is getting out of the business, citing changes in the regulatory and natural environment.

Dave “Clammer Dave” Belanger by 2019 was looking for someone to buy his 30-acre McClellanville lease, processing facility and boat, arguing that clams and oysters couldn’t thrive in waters warmed by climate change. A recent permitting fight hardened his desire to move to Southwest Virginia and raise cattle.

“I didn’t break any laws, I didn’t do anything wrong,” Belanger said of a few alleged administrative violations which apparently held up the reissuance of his licenses.

Erin Weeks, a spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division, said state law prohibits the agency from disclosing license data, but she confirmed Belanger is among the state’s 36 mariculture permit holders.

“I think it changed my personality,” Belanger said of the time and money he says he spent defending his operation.

Oyster farming has become more contentious in recent years as floating cages have held both the promise of increased revenue for growers and threat of visual blight on seemingly unspoiled South Carolina landscapes. Opponents of floating cage farms also maintain the operations could interfere with boating safety and water access.

Belanger does not use floating cages, which are a feature of eight farms statewide.

But he shares some citizen concerns about how industry oversight is conducted. As The Post and Courier in May reported, “South Carolina’s management of commercial oyster farming (is) a secretive process that largely takes place in closed-door meetings outside of the public’s view.”

The S.C. Shellfish Growers Association has called for more transparency in the permitting process.

“We’re trying to be a lot more transparent about everything,” Ben Dyar, head of DNR’s shellfish management program, told The Post and Courier earlier this year.

An accidental shellfish grower, Belanger, 67, acquired his first batch of clam seed while consulting on a local clam farm’s bankruptcy. He started harvesting clams in the early 2000s and introduced Caper’s Blades oysters in 2008. The slender singles quickly gained a loyal following of high-end chefs, including Mike Lata of The Ordinary.

Lata declined to comment on Belanger’s impending departure, noting how long it’s been since Belanger first started talking up the idea.

Belanger asserts this time he’s serious about decamping to the mountains.

“I am leaving,” he said, allowing that he’s a full decade behind the life plan he originally sketched out. “Retiring. My partner and I are going to buy a small farm, raise some cattle and put up a few yurts for a yoga retreat.”

Even if Belanger relocates, his name will stay behind. He’s planning to hand over his brand to whoever buys the business so “Clammer Dave” will remain a fixture of local menus.

“And if we ever have food festivals again,” he adds, he’ll happily return to Charleston to serve as its face.