As Charleston restaurants adopt COVID-19 approaches, teams try to stay fully engaged

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Harold's Cabin: Keeping busy

When your mission is to save the whole of the restaurant industry, there is plenty to do.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition, which from the start has counted Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher among its active members, has been frantically trying to line up Republican support for the Restaurants Acts. Last week, with prospects for a coronavirus relief package improving, the lobbying group put together a letter asking for billions of dollars in restaurant aid.

“We’re looking to get 20,000 signatures,” Schumacher said.

But with Harold’s Cabin shut down, there are fewer minor tasks to break up the momentous stuff. For restaurant owners who are recharged by clearing tables and counting bottles, the lack of distractions that comes with closure feels like an added weight.

Schumacher has dealt with the problem by doing what would have been called staging back when restaurants were in a position to have pretensions. When friends give him the chance, he’s doing grunt work for free.

“With our skewed reality, it seems to help my state of mind when I’m able to chip in or lend a hand,” he said.

Leading up to Thanksgiving, Schumacher prepped ingredients at Ted’s Butcherblock and Everyday Gourmet. Alone, he might not be able to change a senator’s mind or fix the Paycheck Protection Program. But he certainly knows how to chop an onion.

“We turn into robots doing the same thing over and over again,” said Butcher & Bee chef Rick Ohlemacher, whose kitchen for the better part of the year has been churning out cheeseburgers.

You know the cheeseburger. It’s the double cheeseburger on a domed brioche bun with steadfastly American cheese draped over each patty. On May 7, Butcher & Bee signaled it was reopening by broadcasting an image of the cheeseburger over Instagram.

Ohlemacher’s team has seen it every day since.

“Any change is welcome,” he said of his crew’s mounting boredom.

Fortunately for the cheeseburger-weary in the back, Butcher & Bee has significant change in store.

Starting on Monday, when the restaurant returns to a full-service model, it will offer different menus at lunch and dinner. That means evening guests will have a range of choices more sophisticated than sandwiches. That includes new appetizers, kebabs designed to be ordered as part of a multicourse meal and preview dishes plucked from upcoming special-event menus, such as Butcher & Bee’s popular Christmas Eve dinner of Chinese-American dishes.

“We’re just keeping it moving,” Ohlemacher said. “Trying to keep ourselves engaged.”

Vintage Lounge: Holiday buzz

Going into Thanksgiving, Vintage Lounge owner Nathan Wheeler feared his employees wouldn’t have enough work to keep them busy.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is arguably the busiest Wednesday of the year in the bar business,” he said as the holiday approached. “(In) 2020, we aren't exactly sure what to expect.”

It turned out Wheeler needn’t have worried. The four days leading up to the holiday brought “an uptick in business,” as well as significantly increased retail wine sales. On Thanksgiving, the upper King Street wine bar closed for the day. Wheeler said his team needed a break.

Chasing Sage: Break time

Ramen’s reputation as a recovery food comes from the wellness community. Athletes nursing sore muscles hail the soup’s electrolytes and ratio of proteins to carbohydrates.

For the Chasing Sage team, though, ramen facilitated a different kind of recovery. After exhausting themselves preparing customized Thanksgiving takeout feasts to feed 350 people, they craved the reset of an all-broth menu.

“Thanksgiving was more work than we expected,” chef-owner Forrest Brunton admitted.

Rather than adjust their bespoke approach for a crowd, Brunton and chef-owner Walter Edward created every element of the dinner from scratch. Their stuffing recipe, for instance, started with Edward baking loaves of bread.

And before the side dish was sent off with a customer, along with nine other items, owner Cindy Edward packed it with a personalized booklet of cooking instructions, signed by each member of the team.

General manager Maxfield Clarke got nervous every time he handed over a box.

“We tested everything at home, but you wonder how capable people are,” he said. “You don’t know if their oven has been calibrated in the last 20 years.”

In the end, Thanksgiving was an unwieldy cluster of technique, logistics and above-average stress.

“It’s one thing to screw up someone’s dinner,” Walter Edward said. “It’s another thing to screw up their Thanksgiving.”

Cindy Edward said the experience was gratifying, especially when customers grieving losses this year thanked Chasing Sage for giving them the holiday back. But last week the team decided against repeating the offering for Christmas. They also scratched plans to revert to the pop-up rotation that’s been Chasing Sage’s improvised business model since it opened this summer.

Rather than roll out a Polynesian menu, Chasing Sage on Friday “called an audible.”

“We’re sticking with ramen for the foreseeable future,” Walter Edward said. “Not necessarily forever, but it has been very successful.”

According to Clarke, check averages are down. The priciest item on the Everybody Loves Ramen menu is a $14 bowl of tonkatsu, compared to the $28 they charged for roasted chicken when they were focused on France. But the number of orders is up.

Unlike the half-dozen menus which preceded it, the ramen menu doesn’t have multiple appetizers. It doesn’t have a selection of desserts, or a package meal deal. It’s just two soups, two side dishes, two drinks and one macaron.

For now, the Chasing Sage team isn’t worried about repetition. It sounds like the relief they badly need.