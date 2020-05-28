As chain restaurants address coronavirus fallout, IHOP closes downtown Charleston location

Just two years after bringing a familiar brand to downtown Charleston, IHOP has closed its location on East Bay Street.

“We hope to welcome back folks at one of our other locations nearby soon,” franchisee Mohamed Makawi said, confirming the closure.

IHOP has three other outlets in the Charleston area. A spokesperson for the chain declined to specify why it pulled out of downtown, but said closures may occur because the restaurant's lease expired or it's located in an area “where once vibrant retail, residential and traffic characteristics are no longer present.”

Other chain restaurants in the Charleston area haven’t reopened since the state shut down dining rooms to contain the coronavirus but apparently intend to do so. The Golden Corral in North Charleston, for instance, will return to business this summer, a spokeswoman for the all-you-can-eat buffet said.

Golden Corral recently issued corporate guidelines requiring its franchisees to suspend self-service dining. According to its website, the chain’s restaurants are cleared to offer family-style service at the table or cafeteria-style service on the buffet line.

In response to state restrictions on buffets, and customer concerns surrounding them, the Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes chain decided to liquidate its assets rather than attempt to reopen.

Other chain restaurants have struggled with the financial consequences of the pandemic and related quarantines. Industry analysts are keeping a close eye on Dave & Buster’s, which is largely reliant on interactive entertainment, and Ruby Tuesday, which was already in a poor financial position.