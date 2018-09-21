Providing food in times of crisis isn’t just a way to stave off hunger, speakers at last weekend’s Appalachian Food Summit stressed. It’s a means of reasserting the humanity of those facing hardship, long odds and loss.
Hurricane Florence hadn’t yet settled on the North Carolina coast when the Summit started in Clarksburg, W.Va., on Friday night, so the speakers didn’t have natural disasters in mind when they addressed the essential role that food has played in epic fights against overwhelming forces. But the lessons they gleaned from teachers’ strikes and miners’ insurrections were applicable to grassroots efforts across the greater South.
“We think of food as something almost separate as ourselves, but food is our life,” West Virginia Mine Wars Museum co-founder Wilma Steele said.
Steele then returned to her childhood, relating how her father would bring her a pink Hostess cupcake in the lunch bucket he daily took down into the mines. It wasn’t enough to carry home a paycheck, she said: He wanted to show his family how much he cared for them. The previous generation might have conveyed the same message with a biscuit, another “little bit of that extra treat.”
Those unexpected bonuses were central to the fifth annual Appalachian Food Summit, which brought together nearly 100 writers, historians, community activists, poets, musicians and chefs to collectively explore the idea of “Cornbread and Roses: Solidarity, Resistance and Subsistence.”
The title of the three-day event was cribbed from the famous quote from labor leader Rose Schneiderman, who in 1911 argued “what the woman who labors wants is the right to live, not simply exist. … The worker must have bread, but she must have roses, too.”
West Virginia teacher Jessica Salfia admitted she sometimes forgot to seek out the roses during her union’s 13-day strike for better healthcare that in February shut down the state’s schools. They appeared, she said, in the form of homemade food and a cup of hot coffee.
During the strike, “pizza became the currency of love,” sent to strikers from supporters as far away as California. Having pizza delivered meant teachers didn’t have to leave the line to enter the state capitol building, so Salfia didn’t denigrate it. But her pizza stamina didn’t measure up to her political resolve.
On one hungry night, “Of course, there was a stack of pizza, and I was like, ‘Thank you for this pizza. I can’t eat one more slice of pizza’,” Salfia recalled. “Then I noticed this foil pan that looked hot and looked homemade and inside (was) shepherd’s pie. Who’s like, ‘You know what I’m going to take those teachers? Shepherd’s pie! That’s what those teachers need.’”
But the anonymous giver was right, Salfia said.
“She or he bought ground lamb, browned it, baked it in the oven,” she said, her voice still threaded with disbelief. “I just kept going, ‘Where did this come from?’ Nobody knew. It just appeared, like God sent us shepherd’s pie. And that first taste of mashed gravy, I had tears running down my face. I was overwhelmed and cried into my shepherd’s pie. I’ll cry about it now.”
Instead of crying, Salfia told another story. She remembers dashing into an Italian restaurant, asking if she could have an egg sandwich to go, thinking she could have breakfast back on the picket line. The owner refused, insisting she sit down.
It had been six days since Salfia had sat down to eat.
“He served me like I was at a five-star restaurant,” she said. “He poured me coffee in a white ceramic cup, and it made me feel human. … It was such an important moment for me, because we had spent so much time trying to figure out how to fix everything that was wrong with West Virginia legislation that we hadn’t figured out how to take care of ourselves.”
Unlike some better-known food events, the Appalachian Food Summit doesn’t aim for fancy: It’s the kind of conference at which attendees sit cross-legged in the grass and eat pepperoni rolls. But it does a tremendous job of investing even minor edible moments with meaning.
On Saturday, one component of lunch was a tomato sandwich bar. Attendees weren’t required to assemble their own sandwiches, though: Three chefs helped eaters choose among breads, heirloom tomatoes and mayonnaises. The final step was salting, overseen by West Virginia chef Mike Costello, who carefully selected the correct salt for the almost-complete sandwich.
If that sounds overly precious, it didn’t play that way. It was abundantly clear that Costello cared about the tomatoes and the like-minded folks who’d come together to eat them. Like Steele’s cupcake and Salfia’s shepherd’s pie, a dash of J.Q. Dickinson salt – derived from the Appalachian valley that was once the nation’s top salt-producing region -- became a symbol of connection.
To learn more about the Appalachian Food Summit, visit appalachianfood.com. And for a better sense of how food was used to support West Virginia teachers, students and their cause during the strike, check out the short video that Salfia screened before her talk at bit.ly/salfiavideo. Fair warning: It’s a tearjerker.