Considering how few occasions the average home cook has to force the blood and marrow out of roasted poultry, $9,250 seems like a steep price for a chrome duck press. But people are apparently willing to pay a little extra for kitchen appliances, clothing and artwork associated with the late food personality Anthony Bourdain.

“People can really relate to him because he was a really relatable person,” says Amanda Everard of Savannah’s Everard Auctions and Appraisals, one of three galleries nationwide displaying selected objects from Lark Mason Associates’ “Property from the Collection of Anthony Bourdain” online auction.

The auction, which runs from Oct. 9-30, features 215 lots of Bourdain’s “most valued possessions.” Bourdain, a popular author and television host, died in 2018.

Among the items exhibited in Savannah are a pair of Persol sunglasses, a painting by fellow chef Jacques Pepin, skull-shaped cuff links and a carved fertility figurine brought back from a trip to Africa. The duck-footed press, which was featured in the Paris episode of Bourdain’s Travel Channel show "The Layover," is being shown in New York City, but a photograph of the implement sits below a set of punk rock records.

“It’s sort of fun and quirky,” Everard says of the press' early popularity with bidders. “But obviously the knife is going to be the most expensive lot. It could exceed $20,000.”

In total, the auction is projected to bring in upward of $200,000, with a portion of the proceeds dedicated to a scholarship fund at The Culinary Institute of America. But Everard stresses that the auction is “accessible to everyone,” since prices were set without regard to who last owned the items: It’s up to prospective buyers to put a value on celebrity.

A number of items still haven’t surpassed the $200 bid mark, including two credenzas and a blazer.

At press time, nobody had yet bid on the Tom Ford tuxedo now hanging in Savannah. According to auction notes, Bourdain likely wore the designer tux to the Emmys.

“If a person’s like 6-foot-4 and thin, they’ve got a nice tux here,” Everard says.

Everard Auctions and Appraisals, 2436 Waters Ave., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information on the auction, go to igavelauctions.com.