The Westside cottage formerly occupied by Luke’s Craft Pizza, which Luke Davis opened to meet the city’s need for “good, clean and simple pizza,” will soon house a pizzeria serving mozzarella sticks, cheesy bread and a buffalo chicken pie.
Saber’s Pizza is owned by Brian Saber, a property manager from New Jersey. Saber didn’t return messages seeking comment, but the restaurant’s Facebook page suggests Saber’s is on the cusp of opening at 271 Ashley Ave.
In addition to the menu items listed above, Saber’s plans to offer salads, subs and pasta.
Luke’s closed in May, following a three-year run. Davis soon after took a job at Baker & Brewer, citing a work schedule more compatible with his family obligations.
Counting chains, the addition of Saber’s brings the number of downtown Charleston pizzerias to 22.