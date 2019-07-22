Saber's Pizza
Buy Now

Saber's Pizza will soon open alongside the Crosstown.

 By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com

The Westside cottage formerly occupied by Luke’s Craft Pizza, which Luke Davis opened to meet the city’s need for “good, clean and simple pizza,” will soon house a pizzeria serving mozzarella sticks, cheesy bread and a buffalo chicken pie.

Saber’s Pizza is owned by Brian Saber, a property manager from New Jersey. Saber didn’t return messages seeking comment, but the restaurant’s Facebook page suggests Saber’s is on the cusp of opening at 271 Ashley Ave.

In addition to the menu items listed above, Saber’s plans to offer salads, subs and pasta.

Luke’s closed in May, following a three-year run. Davis soon after took a job at Baker & Brewer, citing a work schedule more compatible with his family obligations.

Counting chains, the addition of Saber’s brings the number of downtown Charleston pizzerias to 22.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Tags

Food editor and chief critic

Eating all of the chicken livers just as fast as I can.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.