When diners can’t stand the heat, restaurant owners sometimes have to find a new kitchen.
Mark Manly and Carole Robert on Aug. 1 closed Annie’s Bistro, citing two years of persistent air-conditioning issues in their building adjacent to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. The couple plans to soon reopen their French restaurant at another Mount Pleasant address.
“You can’t serve dinner when it’s 90 degrees in the dining room,” Manly says, adding that dishes such as French onion soup and escargot are particularly unsuited for sweltering conditions. “We serve French food, nothing you would call light.”
Since the problems started, Manly says, the restaurant has had to cancel dinner service seven or eight times because the dining room was too warm.
Although the couple hasn’t yet secured a new space for the four-year-old restaurant, Manly says they’re “looking forward to getting something going quick.”
While many restaurant closures in the Charleston area result from staffing shortages, Manly says Annie’s hasn’t had to deal with that situation.
“We’re too small for that,” he says.
For updates on Annie’s relocation, visit anniesbistrofrancais.wordpress.com.