All-star cast prepares to open beer-and-food hub in downtown Asheville art deco landmark

When I was living in Asheville, N.C., in the early 2000s, a college friend who came to visit was aghast that years after graduation my life still included coworkers who didn’t own shoes and picking out which pals were at which bars by surveying which bikes were parked outside.

My guess is Asheville has grown up some since then, at least based on the number of sleek hotels that have shot up downtown. But the underlying ethos of breezy harmony is still intact. Restaurateur Meherwan Irani is counting on it to bolster his next project, a collection of food vendors in one of Asheville’s most prominent art deco buildings.

“Community is the key word here,” Irani said of The S&W Market, scheduled to open in June.

Along with Areta’s, a forthcoming soul food café at a historically Black motel that’s been reinvented as a warren of music rehearsal rooms, S&W is likely to be a top stop this year for tourists familiar with Asheville.

The market’s tenants include Buxton Chicken Palace, a chicken sandwich counter developed by Irani and Buxton Hall BBQ’s Elliott Moss; Farm Dogs; Peace Love Tacos; and The Hop Ice Cream. The second floor of the former S&W Cafeteria, which opened in 1929, will be occupied by Highland Brewing.

While Highland is widely recognized as the pioneer of Asheville’s extensive craft beer scene, it’s never before had a downtown location.

“We’re all local,” Irani stressed, explaining that the market won’t function as a traditional food court. Instead, the sellers will share a small kitchen and bring in items from their nearby restaurants.

“If you don’t already have an existing infrastructure, this would be very difficult,” he added.

According to Irani, the vendors will keep separate books, but have committed to applying a cooperative mindset to the operation, which more closely mirrors the cluster of food trucks around breweries than most contemporary food halls.

“I haven’t seen another model like this,” Irani said. “Inside this building, if we don’t do this as family, it won’t work.”

Diana Bellgowan, the architect responsible for the look of Irani’s Chai Pani and Buxton Hall, was tasked with bringing light and elegance back to Douglas Ellington’s design. Best known for its arched windows and terracotta panels, the S&W during its recent run as a private event space felt “dark and gloomy” in Irani’s estimation.

To fix the problem, Bellgowan “peeled away layers” to reveal the building’s essence. In other words, she found a solution perfectly in line with the Asheville attitude set to pervade the place.