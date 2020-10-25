Alice Warren, whose legendary soul food united Charlestonians, dies after COVID diagnosis

Alice Warren, the Charleston restaurateur whose fried chicken, red rice and collard greens constituted Exhibit A for the case that food brings people together, died on Saturday. Friends and family members believe she was in her early 70s.

Warren, who had been in poor health for more than a decade, was hospitalized in early October after acquiring the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 just took the best of her,” Warren’s niece Sharon Simmons says. “It’s just so hard to talk about because you couldn’t ask for a better person. She was a beautiful person: There wasn’t nothing that she wouldn’t do for you.”

Simmons was one of numerous relatives and mentees who thought of Warren as a second mother. Although Warren never married nor had children of her own, she cultivated bonds that held tighter than blood.

“My daughter called her grandma,” says Felicia Robinson, who as a 16-year old stopped by Warren’s restaurant on King Street to see if she was hiring. Warren offered her a job as a dishwasher, initiating a working relationship that would span four restaurants and the rest of Warren’s life.

Robinson, now 50, recalls, “I was in school and I had a baby, and she took me under her wing.”

According to former employee and friend Patreia O. Bennett, countless members of Warren’s circle could tell some version of the same story.

“Alice was the most giving, loving, caring person in the world,” Bennett says. “If you were willing to work, she would give you a job. She would help anybody and everybody: She found a win-win in everything.”

Born in Ashton, S.C., Warren was the youngest of seven children. Once she started cooking professionally, her sisters ribbed her about not being able to make a proper pot of grits when they were growing up, but she told The News and Courier in 1987 that she kept a close eye on their mother’s kitchen habits.

“My mother would have a big pot of lima beans and neckbones and biscuits ready for supper and I loved it,” she said. “Maybe some of my mother’s cooking ability rubbed off on me.”

In 1969, Warren left her Colleton County home to find work in Charleston. She landed at the celebrated Ladson House, described during its heyday by The Evening Post as “the only full-service restaurant operated in Charleston by blacks for black patrons.”

“She learned by doing,” recalls Martha Lou Gadsden, who worked there at the same time; Gadsden went on to open Martha Lou’s Kitchen. “She started from scratch and she worked hard.”

After 13 years as The Ladson House’s head cook, Warren took over its management.

The Ladson House’s dining room, in addition to offering regular service, hosted anniversary parties, community galas and birthday meals, while a small backroom was reserved for meetings. Black leaders regularly convened there to swap political strategies over Warren’s baked chicken and fried seafood.

“I think if Jesse Jackson got wind of (Warren’s passing), he’d be sorry to hear it,” Bennett says. “The who’s who would come through there.”

While Ladson House’s clientele was almost exclusively Black, Warren’s next restaurant quickly gained a reputation as a place patronized by eaters from all backgrounds.

“Black, white, other: Everybody ate at Alice’s,” Bennett says of the restaurant Warren in 1987 opened with the backing of a longtime customer who was eager to put her name on his establishment.

As longtime colleague and friend Marie Brown says, “Everybody knew Alice and her cooking and her personality, and that would do good for his business.”

Alice’s Restaurant was wrecked by Hurricane Hugo, but Warren soon thereafter put together money to launch her own restaurant. Alice’s Fine Foods on King Street was so widely admired that it was where local ministers every single Sunday came together to debrief their services.

“(Mayor Joe) Riley would come in; (Charleston Police Chief) Reuben Greenberg would come in,” adds Antwan Smalls, whose mother Lorraine Smalls was Warren’s cherished kitchen collaborator.

Smalls in 2014 opened My Three Sons in North Charleston, where both Smalls and Warren prepared the dishes that had years earlier established Warren as the area’s foremost practitioner of home cooking for a paying audience, including deviled crab, fried whiting and bread pudding.

Although Warren didn’t have any formal business training, Bennett says her loyal customers wouldn’t stand for anyone trying to take advantage of her kindness or trusting nature.

“If anybody knew of anybody who did her wrong, you’re going to have some problems,” Bennett says. “Everybody going to jump on you.”

Still, she couldn’t surmount the difficulties that plague every restaurant owner. Following a rent hike and decline in customer traffic, Warren shut down her restaurant in 2003.

Her health troubles mounted in the following years as she battled complications of diabetes; one of her most serious crises occurred the day before Antwan Smalls’ 2007 wedding, for which she had planned to fry chicken. “I ended up going to her house and frying all the chicken,” Smalls says.

Yet despite the challenges posed by her health, Warren continued to cook as much as she could. She worked at Ike’s Hot Chicken before joining My Three Sons, and accepted catering orders from community members insistent on making her food part of their special occasions.

“Even up to time she couldn’t do it anymore, they were still calling for little things she could fix from home: Red rice, mostly; collard greens; pork chops and cornbread,” says Marie Brown, who cooked alongside Warren at Ladson House.

Robinson, who credits Warren with teaching her everything she needed to know about restaurant work, is deeply familiar with those dishes. She still makes them exactly as Warren showed her. And she is sure she’ll think of her “other mother” each time she seasons a salad or mixes mac-and-cheese just the way that Warren did.

Funeral arrangements for Warren had not been determined at press time.