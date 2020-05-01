After week of local restaurant closures, downtown Charleston favorite FIG is serving again

In a much hoped-for corrective to a week marked by painful restaurant closures, one of downtown Charleston’s most celebrated restaurants on Friday announced it’s back in business.

“We are so excited,” says Mike Lata, chef partner of FIG, which is now taking online orders for takeout. “We feel comfortable with the protocols we put in place that we’ve created a safe environment to produce food, so it felt like the best decision to get a little bit of a running start.”

FIG’s sister restaurant, The Ordinary, will start its curbside program Wednesday.

Both restaurants were closed in March after dining rooms were shut down statewide in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus. But South Carolina leaders are talking openly about reopening restaurants, prompting Lata and partner Adam Nemirow to pursue takeout as a preparatory step for returning to full service.

“We all feel like we’re nearing some restriction lifting, and waking the beast is a difficult thing,” Lata says. “This seemed like a good way to build up our pantries and engage with our purveyors.”

Among the items on FIG’s menu are dishes which have emerged as emblems of contemporary American dining during the James Beard Award-winning restaurant’s rise to national prominence, such as nine-vegetable salad, chicken liver pate and ricotta gnocchi.

Other available plates include pork belly skillet rice, poached wreckfish and a rice bowl which was well on its way to classic status prior to the pandemic.

Lata says the menu for The Ordinary will “lean a little bit more toward the fun stuff,” with some familiar items rejiggered to feature local seafood, in line with Lata and Nemirow’s interest in supporting Lowcountry fishermen. For instance, the restaurant’s Tuesday night lobster roll will appear as a Tarvin shrimp roll, available daily. The Ordinary will also offer fried fish, crab rice and “lots of oyster dishes.”

Regardless of the state’s timeline for reopening dining rooms, Lata says he and Nemirow will continue to make decisions consistent with protecting the health of their employees and guests.

“If to-go is robust enough, maybe we’ll put it off until we feel more comfortable,” he says. “We have to make decisions based on what feels right when the time comes; with each new tidbit of information, we readjust.”

In the meantime, general manager Morgan Calcote is figuring out how to set up seating and service areas so they’re consistent with social distancing and sanitation expectations. Lata says it’s been a “kind of amusement park kind of experience” to rearrange the familiar space, including the bar area which leads to the main dining room.

At least for the immediate future, FIG will offer takeout through its website on Tuesday through Saturday. The Ordinary will operate Wednesday through Sunday. Lata said orders were rolling in steadily Friday morning. He considers the volume validation of their decision.