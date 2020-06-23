After COVID-19 cases surface at Charleston area Whole Foods, workers call for mask mandate

In the wake of Whole Foods Market’s West Ashley location reporting employee cases of COVID-19, some local grocery workers are calling upon the City of Charleston to mandate masks in supermarkets.

According to an internal document shared with The Post and Courier, employees on Monday were alerted that a coworker was infected. A spokesperson for the Texas-based food chain confirmed it has now had multiple cases at its West Ashley store, as well as a case at its Mount Pleasant location.

Whole Foods is the second supermarket to publicly acknowledge that at least one employee at a Charleston-area outlet has tested positive for the disease: Publix in early May confirmed a positive test at its Savannah Highway store.

“Any time we learn of a presumed or confirmed diagnosis in any of our stores or facilities, we activate a comprehensive response plan that includes cleaning, contact tracing and a formal notification processes for those working in our stores,” a Whole Foods spokesperson wrote in response to questions from The Post and Courier.

But like Bi-Lo, Food Lion and Harris Teeter, Whole Foods hasn’t made face coverings a precondition of admission to the store, although it encourages customers to use them.

“I would like to see customers wear masks,” says a Whole Foods Market employee who works in the West Ashley store. The Post and Courier is granting anonymity to the employee because of fear of retaliation.

“That would be a game changer for us,” the employee continues. “It is astounding how many people waltz into the store and act as if nothing is going on. The contrast between how the employees have to act and how the customers act is unbelievable.”

Charleston County on Tuesday logged 211 new confirmed coronavirus cases, setting a daily record for the county, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.

The Centers for Disease Control specifically recommends “cover(ing) your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering” while grocery shopping. Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of grocery workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union; dozens of them have died.

Greenville City Council on Monday night voted unanimously to require everyone in grocery stores and pharmacies to cover their faces; the rule took effect on Tuesday. Columbia City Council on Tuesday night adopted a wider-ranging emergency measure, which applies to people in all buildings open to the public.

On the same day that Whole Foods Market employees learned of the coronavirus case at the West Ashley store, the company ended its policy of allowing workers to take time off without penalty. It also recently revoked its hourly “hazard pay” bonus.

“As business and workloads stabilize, we are planning for the long-term, with a maintained focus on the safety measures we’ve implemented,” a Whole Foods spokesperson says.

Yet the employee who shared concerns with The Post and Courier argues decisions being made at the national level aren’t taking into account the stark difference in local situations.

While the employee praised on-site management, workers reportedly remain anxious about the potentially deadly combination of a surge in coronavirus cases and customers shunning masks in a store that’s become increasingly crowded with the recent introduction of Whole Foods’ Prime Now delivery program.

During the public comment period of City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, food-and-beverage worker Alyssa Harmke asked the council to “consider implementing regulations for the hospitality community” in response to the spike in positive tests.

Mayor John Tecklenburg assured Harmke that the council plans to take up the issue at a special meeting on Thursday.